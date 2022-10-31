Read full article on original website
Related
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Buccaneers bring back pieces from Super Bowl to help save season
There isn’t a lot the Buccaneers can do to save their season as of now, but bringing back some pieces from the Super Bowl is a good place to start. This is a dark time for the Buccaneers. The losses have been brutal, the coaching staff leaves plenty to be desired, and the players have left a lot of opportunities on the field.
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
NFL trade deadline winners and losers from a record-breaking day
The Nov. 1, 2022, NFL trade deadline has officially passed. Trade rumors run rampant each season this time of year,
Lions HC Dan Campbell explains shaking up Detroit coaching staff
The Detroit Lions held a 14-point lead over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, their defense imploded, and the Lions lost their fifth straight game. On Monday, Detroit made a change to their defensive coaching staff. The Lions fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed in...
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
Bills GM praises potential future Buffalo WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered praise for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Buffalo Bills did make a couple of moves at the trade deadline, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. These were moves made to further bolster their roster, in hopes of making their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season. But could they make one last move to put them over the top? As in, sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0