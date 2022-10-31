ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Hanceville City Council issues Lupe’s liquor license, remembers Tim Burney

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lQIw_0isXyuU800

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday issued a liquor license to the new owners of Lupe’s Restaurant.

It also passed Ordinance 650 to vacate Pine Street and reappointed Municipal Judge Steven Gravlee to another two-year term.

School representatives from the Hanceville Middle School Bulldog Care Closet presented their request for financial assistance from the City to provide clothing, shoes and toiletries to school students in need. Upon discussion it was noted that middle school had, at this point, opted to “just do it ourselves” and sought funding without contacting available community resources such as Curt’s Closet, other organizations and statewide grants which fill those needs throughout the county. Referrals were provided along with the commitment to seek donations of clothing and other needed items since the City’s budget was just passed with little to no expendable funds.

Mayor Kenneth Nail spoke of Hanceville’s tremendous loss with the passing of Tim Burney, a local architect who designed the Hanceville Senior Center and was a valuable asset to the community. Burney passed away Oct. 8, at the age of 65.

Nail said, “Tim was always so helpful and was always willing to help Hanceville. He would answer any questions and give his advice when it came to making Hanceville better. We sure are going to miss him.”

Upcoming events in Hanceville include the Fall Festival Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. and Christmas on Commercial Street Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Following the Christmas market along Commercial Street will be the annual tree lighting at Veterans Park.

The Nov. 24 council meeting was rescheduled to Nov. 17 due to Thanksgiving.

The next city council meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10. The work session begins at 5 p.m. with the regular meeting following at 5:30.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council updates 2 ordinances

CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting on Oct. 24, Cullman City Council updated two ordinances, bringing them up to date with the city’s growing population and needs. Ordinance 2023-02 provides detailed instructions for the issuance of special events permits. The second ordinance, 2022-31, redefines zoning ordinances including event venues, kennels, medical cannabis dispensaries and event venues.  Of the special events permit ordinance update, Luke Satterfield, attorney with the City of Cullman, said, “Our current ordinance was written in 1960, and has not been updated since its original passage.  Since this time, the city alone has grown nearly double in its population,...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Updated: 4 hours ago. New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd. Police investigation double homicide in...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate Shatika Armstrong talks about the upcoming election. Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company

A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is repaving 108 streets: Is yours on the list?

Politics aside, perhaps nothing unites like repaving roads. Potholes are not liberal or conservative and everyone loves a repaved road – especially when it’s a road they frequently travel. And while road maintenance has always been a priority for Huntsville leaders, that priority has gotten even higher in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Link’s Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting set for Thursday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link of Cullman County will host its Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 at The Venue at Cotton Creek with the welcoming hour set for 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music before the dinner and awards at 7.   Said Executive Director Melissa Betts, “We believe legacy qualities are people who invest and impact others for good. The give their time, talents, experiences to the organization and specifically to our neighbors with the goal to be supportive and empowering to them as they navigate life. Our nominees have given their time, shared their stories, taught focused curriculum, served selflessly, invested monetarily and supported and encouraged all who God places in the path.”  Tickets are still available at www.linkingcullman.ticketspice.com/the-link-annual-meeting-legacy-award-gala-2022.com.   Ticket prices are:  Single ticket $125 Silver sponsor-4 tickets and recognition $500  Gold table sponsor-8 tickets, recognition, floral arrangement and sketch of guests at the table $1,000 Legacy event sponsor-8 tickets, floral arrangement, sketch of guests at the table and recognition on all advertisement $3,500  Contact The Link at 256-775-0028 for more information.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Jeff Byars named 2022 Independent Advocate of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – Board Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA) Jeff Byars, founder of Sun Back Moon, LLC – Private Patient Advocacy & Healthcare Solutions in Cullman, Alabama, was named 2022 Independent Advocate of the Year recently by the Healthcare Advocate Summit, the premier event created by advocates for advocates for anyone involved in medication patient access, navigation and reimbursement.  Advocates of the Year were named in four categories, with Byars winning the Independent Advocate of the Year, the first award of its kind by the Healthcare Advocate Summit. The awards were presented in New Orleans in September, where more than 300 advocates...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional to build north Alabama’s 1st freestanding emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Cullman Regional is taking steps to build north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department at Hartselle Health Park, a multi-service outpatient facility opened by the hospital in 2021.   “We’ve learned a lot about the Hartselle community and its health care needs over the last several years,” said Lisa Courtney, vice president of physician and outpatient services at Cullman Regional. “We’re proud to be able to add quality emergency care to the services offered in Hartselle.”   Hartselle Health Park had nearly 14,000 patient visits since opening its urgent care clinic, diagnostic imaging center and two physician clinics last year. The new...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Crime scene’ tours raise funds for WSCC food pantry

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Community College Criminal Justice Department hosted a Crime Scene House for the public Monday, Oct. 31, as part of a fundraising effort for the Lions’ Kitchen food pantry.  The Crime Scene House featured seven rooms with staged crime scenes and cones denoting “evidence” left at the scenes. Tours were $1 each.   Criminal Justice student Ayla Dewald said she has loved forensics since she was young.   “I first started enjoying learning about crimes when I was younger and watching ‘Forensic Files’ with my dad and other shows like it – it was very interesting,” Dewald said. “Now that...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat

Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
BOAZ, AL
WAAY-TV

Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'

The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy