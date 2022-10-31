Hanceville City Council issues Lupe’s liquor license, remembers Tim Burney

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday issued a liquor license to the new owners of Lupe’s Restaurant.

It also passed Ordinance 650 to vacate Pine Street and reappointed Municipal Judge Steven Gravlee to another two-year term.

School representatives from the Hanceville Middle School Bulldog Care Closet presented their request for financial assistance from the City to provide clothing, shoes and toiletries to school students in need. Upon discussion it was noted that middle school had, at this point, opted to “just do it ourselves” and sought funding without contacting available community resources such as Curt’s Closet, other organizations and statewide grants which fill those needs throughout the county. Referrals were provided along with the commitment to seek donations of clothing and other needed items since the City’s budget was just passed with little to no expendable funds.

Mayor Kenneth Nail spoke of Hanceville’s tremendous loss with the passing of Tim Burney, a local architect who designed the Hanceville Senior Center and was a valuable asset to the community. Burney passed away Oct. 8, at the age of 65.

Nail said, “Tim was always so helpful and was always willing to help Hanceville. He would answer any questions and give his advice when it came to making Hanceville better. We sure are going to miss him.”

Upcoming events in Hanceville include the Fall Festival Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. and Christmas on Commercial Street Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Following the Christmas market along Commercial Street will be the annual tree lighting at Veterans Park.

The Nov. 24 council meeting was rescheduled to Nov. 17 due to Thanksgiving.

The next city council meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10. The work session begins at 5 p.m. with the regular meeting following at 5:30.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.