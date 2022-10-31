Read full article on original website
Week 44, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 31 - Sunday, November 6, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, October 31, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' in Spain, Portugal and Wallonia On November 28
The Nickelodeon Commercial Light feed will premiere the brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark in Spain (España), Portugal and Wallonia (Wallonie) on Monday 28th November 2022! The series is locally titled Transformers: La chispa de la Tierra in Spain. From mundoplus.tv:. "Mientras, Nickelodeon estrena el lunes 28 de noviembre...
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Mayor of Kingstown series 2 comes to Paramount Plus UK, 16th January 2023. Get ready for a mountain of entertainment from Paramount+, the brand-new streaming service that’s always worth watching. With blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series plus a huge variety of iconic drama, action, reality, comedy, documentaries and kids shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4
Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
Paramount+ to Premiere 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 on January 15, 2023; Unveils Teaser Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE AND DEBUTS TEASER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF “MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN”. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest, Season Two of “Mayor of Kingstown” Will Premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, Exclusively on Paramount+. Produced by MTV Entertainment...
Let Sleeping Borg Lie: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 2 | Synopsis, Artwork & Sneak Peek
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" on Thursday, November 3! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode – 112 Let Sleeping Borg Lie (Available...
Nickelodeon Receives 23 Nominations In First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the fantastic news that Nickelodeon has received a whopping 23 nominations in the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards!. Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy has been nominated for "Outstanding Animated Series" in...
Ciara Shines On Instagram In Latest Reel While Teasing New Single
Ciara took to Instagram to tease her new single with GloRilla and Summer Walker while looking beautiful in the process.
'Blue's Clues & You! Bounds Onto Toniebox
Tonies announces new releases including Blue's Clues & You!, Disney Pixar’s Coco, James and the Giant Peach and more. The new line-up comes just as parents, grandparents and caregivers begin shopping for Christmas. Pinky Laing, Partnership & PR manager at Tonies said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our exciting line-up...
PARAMOUNT REPORTS Q3 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS
« Paramount+ Added 4.6M Subscribers and Grew Revenue 95%. – Total Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Subscribers Rose to Nearly 67M. « Pluto TV Maintained its Lead as the #1 Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Service In the U.S. – Reached 72M Monthly Active Users (MAUs) Globally. – Grew Global Total...
