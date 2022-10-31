Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Tech Football
Georgia Tech Football Notes and Quotes 11/1
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued preparations for Virginia Tech on Tuesday with a long practice session that pushed back head coach Brent Key's media availability. Following practice, Key spoke about the challenges facing his team in Blacksburg this weekend against a stingy Hokies defense and the status of his quarterback room.
Georgia Tech Football
PFF Gradebook Sponsored by MyPerfectFranchise.net: GT-FSU
After the Georgia Tech defense carried things through the first three games of the Brent Key era, things fell apart against Florida State with poor tackling and other issues allowing big plays and sustained drives. Offensively, the Jackets found something with freshman quarterback Zach Pyron off the bench in the second half, but it was too little too late for the game.
Comments / 0