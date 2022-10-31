Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Rounds Out Main Cast
Fox has added five new cast members to its upcoming comedy “Animal Control.” Michael Rowland (“This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Pause with Sam Jay”), Grace Palmer (“Good Grief,” “The Dead Lands”), Gerry Dee (“Mr. D,” “The Moodys”), Kelli Ogmundson (“Cavendish,” “Phantom Pups”), and Alvina August (“Nancy Drew,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have all joined the single-cam series. They join previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, and Ravi Patel. Full character descriptions can be found below. “Animal Control” was originally ordered at Fox in June. It is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be...
nickalive.net
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
nickalive.net
Paramount+ to Premiere 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 on January 15, 2023; Unveils Teaser Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE AND DEBUTS TEASER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF “MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN”. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest, Season Two of “Mayor of Kingstown” Will Premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, Exclusively on Paramount+. Produced by MTV Entertainment...
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Which ‘Good Times’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
When the show's first 13 episodes premiered, a quarter of American TV viewers tuning in to watch. Which actors from the 'Good Times' cast are still alive?
Are Any ‘Sanford and Son’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The sitcom has been praised for inspiring numerous Black comedies. So, are any 'Sanford and Son' cast members still alive?
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
suggest.com
How John Ritter’s Sons Followed Him Into Acting
Americans got to know John Ritter on the sitcom Three’s Company, which ran from 1977 to 1984. Though he may have first come to people’s attention when he was born since his father, Tex Ritter, was a famous country musician, the actor had a long career in the public eye before his sudden passing in 2003. In an interesting parallel to her grandfather, Ritter’s only daughter, Carly, has had a successful country music career. However, Ritter’s sons, Jason, Tyler, and Noah Lee, have followed in the sitcom star’s footsteps, pursuing their own acting careers.
Before Young Sheldon, Iain Armitage Gained Fame As A 6-Year-Old Theater Critic
"The Big Bang Theory" is kind of a big deal in the world of sitcoms, and even for its detractors, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's CBS sitcom's 12-season run acts as pretty solid proof that there are plenty of people who love the show. Because of "The Big Bang Theory's" immense success, filling the show's central character's shoes might be a daunting task for anyone who might have to do so in a spin-off.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
‘Creative Genius’: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47
An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Comments / 0