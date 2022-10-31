Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Douglas Shares Wild Hair Transformation, Fans Weigh In
Michael Douglas has recently debuted a crazy new hair transformation and, of course, fans are weighing in with their thoughts. On October 28th, he took to Instagram to post a video of himself with some long red locks, captioning the post, “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love! MD.”
Megan Fox gave Machine Gun Kelly a makeup transformation but he was not so happy about it
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are always exploring their creativity. The Hollywood couple got recently into a makeup contest, involving the rapper’s assistant Olivia Stone. Fans of the singer witnessed his transformation on Instagram Live, and it seems they were all having fun. “Can you give...
nickalive.net
The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4
Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Nicole Kidman Rocks An Ab-Baring Top In New Backstage Photo With Keith Urban—There's No Way She's 55!
Nicole Kidman showed off her toned figure and ‘I’m-with-the-band’ style in a new Instagram post, and fans are obsessed! The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet, backstage concert photo of her and husband, musician Keith Urban, 54, with her 8.6 million followers this week. While donning a low-cut crop top in the pic that flaunted her sculpted abs, an effortlessly chic blazer over it, low-waisted trousers and pointed-toe flats, Kidman took the trendy ‘rockstar girlfriend‘ look to a whole new level (and looked incredible in the process).
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Pink Crop Top And Skirt In These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures
Gwen Stefani proved yet again that pink is her color in a sparkle-adorned, sultry and Studio 54-esque get-up! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, share behind-the-scenes pics from The Voice with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and also showed off several punky and glam outfits. In the photo collection...
Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween, outdoes herself with her most bizarre costume yet: a worm
Heidi Klum transformed into a gigantic, realistic worm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a bloodied fisherman for her Halloween party.
Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
TODAY.com
Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics
Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy." The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume
Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many characters, into a costume Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween. The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist." The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions,...
Millie Bobby Brown says she just 'stays in' on Halloween because of all the people who dress up as her 'Stranger Things' and 'Enola Holmes' characters
Millie Bobby Brown typically doesn't go out for Halloween, because people dress like Enola Holmes or Eleven from "Stranger Things."
Bustle
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
AOL Corp
Diddy Dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker this Halloween
Diddy won Halloween this year. The music mogul wore a spot-on costume of the Joker, as played by Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight," complete with a flamethrower. "It's not about the money," Diddy wrote in the caption of photos of himself dressed as Batman's villain. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"
Women's Health
Zooey Deschanel Fans Absolutely Lost It Over Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume on Instagram
Zooey Deschanel took fans down memory lane when she posted a series of Halloween costume ideas in an Instagram clip. The short video titled "Cool Girl Halloween Costumes Ideas (Part 2)" featured references to Zooey's characters from past TV and movie projects. Zooey then used a 2012 photo of Katy...
Olivia Wilde Was ‘Hammered’ Filming ‘Drinking Buddies’ Because They Drank Real Beer on Set
Olivia Wilde starred in the movie 'Drinking Buddies,' which including a lot of real drinking. The controversial director explained what went down.
Duo blows away 'Dancing With the Stars' audience with their incredible 'Simpsons' dance
Charli D'Amelio paid homage to Marge in the best way.
Charlize Theron Wears Vibrant Blue Tom Ford Sweater and Skirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance
Charlize Theron arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday for her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a vibrant blue ensemble. The actress wore a sweater that featured zipper detailing around the sleeves, a formfitting blue pencil skirt and shiny black strappy stiletto sandals — all by Tom Ford.
netflixjunkie.com
In Pictures: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son-In-Law Chris Pratt Become Muse for Footballers’ Halloween Avatars
The Halloween of the year 2022 just passed. And it also brought together a lot of surprises. Now cinema has always been a great source of inspiration for Halloween costumes for people. There is so much creativity to do with the cinematic characters as there are thousands of memorable ones, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s characters.
Anne Hathaway teases The Devil Wears Prada reboot
Anne Hathaway has teased the return of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada in a possible new format.In the original, the Princess Diaries star plays Andy Sachs, an assistant to frosty editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) at a New York fashion magazine.Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly that while a second film may not be in the works, the characters could reappear in a different way.“They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it,” she said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneAnne Hathaway reacts to Nate being branded the villain of The Devil Wears PradaJames Corden responds to accusation he stole joke from Ricky Gervais
Comments / 0