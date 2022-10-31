Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon UK Starts To Air New Episodes Of 'Middlemost Post'
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon UK & Ireland today (October 31) started to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post weekdays at 7:30am!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK &...
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Mayor of Kingstown series 2 comes to Paramount Plus UK, 16th January 2023. Get ready for a mountain of entertainment from Paramount+, the brand-new streaming service that’s always worth watching. With blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series plus a huge variety of iconic drama, action, reality, comedy, documentaries and kids shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Amazon Music is now free, but there’s a catch
Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
Amazon Music offers full music catalog for Prime users with a catch
Amazon Music’s entire library is now free for Prime subscribers, meaning they now have access to over 100 million songs. While this announcement sounds like a huge deal for current Prime members, there’s a catch, since Amazon still offers an Unlimited subscription with a few other perks. As...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' in Spain, Portugal and Wallonia On November 28
The Nickelodeon Commercial Light feed will premiere the brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark in Spain (España), Portugal and Wallonia (Wallonie) on Monday 28th November 2022! The series is locally titled Transformers: La chispa de la Tierra in Spain. From mundoplus.tv:. "Mientras, Nickelodeon estrena el lunes 28 de noviembre...
Which music streaming service is the least expensive?
(NEXSTAR) — Earlier this week, Apple announced its music streaming service, Apple Music, would raise its monthly individual subscription price by $1 — becoming the latest of several services to increase prices recently. In a statement to CNBC, Apple said the increase was a response to “an increase...
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including a Fire TV for $150 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page. Here are our current fave finds.
Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch
Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
Amazon's 100M music catalog now free for Prime members
Amazon Music is sweetening the deal for Prime members. The world's largest online retailer announced Tuesday that members of its subscription service will now have access to Amazon Music's full catalog of 100 million songs in shuffle mode without advertisements and at no additional cost. Previously, members were only offered...
YouTube is letting you add your favorite streaming services to your account
YouTube's new feature aims to streamline your viewing experience. YouTube is bringing over 30 streaming services to its platform. Primetime Channels will include Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus, and more. The feature will make it possible to access your streaming services without having to leave the platform. These days it...
Amazon Music takes aim at Spotify with 100 million songs for Prime subscribers
Amazon just expanded its music catalog for Prime members to include 10 million songs. Previously, the same subscribers only had access to 2 million tracks.
The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4
Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 1 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 1 | Outright Games. Heroes Unite! A meteor ☄️ landed on the beach in Adventure Bay, but luckily it didn’t cause too much damage. Rocky and Rubble are on a mission to locate it and get it back to the Lookout. Here’s how you can use these PAWsome pups abilities - Rocky’s claw to collect and recycle ♻️ the trash on the beach, and Rubble’s drill ⚒️ to clear the path, whilst collecting pup treats 🦴. 🎮 #PAWPatrol #MightyPupsSaveAdventureBay.
Let Sleeping Borg Lie: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 2 | Synopsis, Artwork & Sneak Peek
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" on Thursday, November 3! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode – 112 Let Sleeping Borg Lie (Available...
Paramount+ to Premiere 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 on January 15, 2023; Unveils Teaser Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE AND DEBUTS TEASER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF “MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN”. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest, Season Two of “Mayor of Kingstown” Will Premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, Exclusively on Paramount+. Produced by MTV Entertainment...
Free streaming services: Are they really worth it?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From Hulu to HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more, the sheer number of streaming options could be overwhelming to consumers. Depending on how many people subscribe to, added costs could hurt wallets. The basic plans for several platforms are not the same price. For example, Hulu and Disney+ charge […]
TikTok is back online following an hour-long outage that left UK users unable to view videos
TikTok is back online following an hour-long outage that left UK users unable to view videos. According to DownDetector, the problems started at around 15:21 GMT and affected users across the country. MailOnline attempted to access the app, and found no videos were loading. TikTok's issues come just one day...
