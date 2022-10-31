ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Related
KLEWTV

Two black bears unlawfully killed in Oregon, one with an arrow

WARNING: this article contains graphic images of the deceased black bear that was removed from the tree. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking the public's help in locating the person or people responsible for killing two black bears in Oregon. On October 29, 2022, at about 3:00...
TALENT, OR
KTVL

Hikes with Holden: Halloween in the Redwoods, walking amongst giants

Gear: Hiking boots, rain gear, flashlight to see what's lurking in the shadows (optional) This week we take a trip back in time to as much as 2,500 years ago, kind of. Located 75-miles east of Grants Pass, Redwood National and State Parks hold some of the oldest natural artifacts in the world, the Coastal Redwoods.
GRANTS PASS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
TALENT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Tortoises are famous for being slow, but this one grows fast

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Sulcata tortoises are common pets, but people often aren't prepared for their size or long-life. The tortoise starts small but can easily grow to reach 150 pounds and can live for up to a hundred years. Many people who are unprepared to care for a large and long-living animal get overwhelmed and are forced to find the tortoise a new home.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Ripple Effect: Rogue Valley illegal grows producing fewer plants, more product

SOUTHERN, Ore. — Compared to last year, illegal marijuana grows in the Rogue Valley are growing fewer plants but are producing more illegal processed marijuana in 2022. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office official report, they seized 641,518 illegal marijuana plants and 70,094 pounds of illegal processed marijuana in 2021. Through Oct. 20th of 2022, they’ve seized 164,851 plants and 200,550 pounds.
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WEEKDAY SLOWDOWNS PLANNED FOR FREEWAY NEAR CANYONVILLE

Motorists on Interstate 5 should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County for the next two months, due to hazard tree removal. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said starting Tuesday, contractors will fell trees along the highway that were damaged in 2019 by the Milepost 97 Complex Fire south of Canyonville. Latham said the work is scheduled for weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
MEDFORD, OR

