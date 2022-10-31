Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregonians hoping to 'strike gold' in gold rush town ahead of Powerball drawing
Jacksonville, Ore. — This weeks' Powerball jackpot prize is the second largest in the games' history, coming in at a whopping $1.2 billion dollars, with a $596.7 million dollar cash prize. The dollar amount has many southern Oregonians flocking to buy tickets in Jacksonville, a destination known to have produced winning tickets in recent years.
KLEWTV
Two black bears unlawfully killed in Oregon, one with an arrow
WARNING: this article contains graphic images of the deceased black bear that was removed from the tree. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking the public's help in locating the person or people responsible for killing two black bears in Oregon. On October 29, 2022, at about 3:00...
KTVL
Hikes with Holden: Halloween in the Redwoods, walking amongst giants
Gear: Hiking boots, rain gear, flashlight to see what's lurking in the shadows (optional) This week we take a trip back in time to as much as 2,500 years ago, kind of. Located 75-miles east of Grants Pass, Redwood National and State Parks hold some of the oldest natural artifacts in the world, the Coastal Redwoods.
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
KTVL
A perfect wildfire environment: How the PNW is trending towards harsher fire seasons
Over the last several years, regions in Southern Oregon and Northern California have seen an increase in wildfire intensity, frequency and behavior, causing a lot of anxiety for the residents of these areas every year when fire season rolls around. So, many may be wondering what's in store for the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
KDRV
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
KTVL
Tortoises are famous for being slow, but this one grows fast
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Sulcata tortoises are common pets, but people often aren't prepared for their size or long-life. The tortoise starts small but can easily grow to reach 150 pounds and can live for up to a hundred years. Many people who are unprepared to care for a large and long-living animal get overwhelmed and are forced to find the tortoise a new home.
KTVL
$1,000 reward offered for information in I-5 poaching of elk near Glendale
GLENDALE, Ore. — A $1,000 reward or five hunter preference points is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or citation of those involved in the poaching of two elk within 100 yards of I-5 near Glendale. The Oregon Hunters Association is offering the cash reward, and...
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Rogue Valley illegal grows producing fewer plants, more product
SOUTHERN, Ore. — Compared to last year, illegal marijuana grows in the Rogue Valley are growing fewer plants but are producing more illegal processed marijuana in 2022. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office official report, they seized 641,518 illegal marijuana plants and 70,094 pounds of illegal processed marijuana in 2021. Through Oct. 20th of 2022, they’ve seized 164,851 plants and 200,550 pounds.
KTVL
55 people without power after bulldozer knocked down power lines in Josephine County
Josephine County, Ore — At about 12:30 pm this afternoon, Rural Metro Fire- Josephine County reported that about 55 people are experiencing a power outage in the Marcy Loop Road area of Grants Pass in Josephine County. Rural Metro Fire stated that a bulldozer rolled off a lowboy when...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
KTVL
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into First Student bus
FORT VANNOY — The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a First Student bus which was en route to school on the 4800 block of Upper River Road in Josephine County Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the call...
kqennewsradio.com
WEEKDAY SLOWDOWNS PLANNED FOR FREEWAY NEAR CANYONVILLE
Motorists on Interstate 5 should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County for the next two months, due to hazard tree removal. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said starting Tuesday, contractors will fell trees along the highway that were damaged in 2019 by the Milepost 97 Complex Fire south of Canyonville. Latham said the work is scheduled for weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will continue through the end of the year.
KTVL
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
KTVL
Have you seen Courtney? Missing 26-year-old Josephine County woman
Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for any information regarding the disappearance of Courtney Brion, 29. Brion was reported missing by her mother on November1. According to the report, she was last seen on the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass, four days prior.
KTVL
24-year-old man found guilty of murder and other charges in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore — After a five-day trail, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that on October 31, 2022, 24-year-old Shane Wayman was found guilty of murder and all other charges that he was accused of. Wayman was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and...
