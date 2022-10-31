Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon UK Starts To Air New Episodes Of 'Middlemost Post'
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon UK & Ireland today (October 31) started to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post weekdays at 7:30am!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK &...
nickalive.net
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
nickalive.net
The Good NEWZ Girls to Debut New Single 'Every Christmas' on November 4
Nickelodeon's Good NEWZ Girls have an early Christmas present for us! They'll be releasing their new single “Every Christmas” as well as their latest music video on Friday, November 4!. We have a Christmas gift just for you! Our brand new single, “Every Christmas”, is out on 11/4!...
nickalive.net
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Mayor of Kingstown series 2 comes to Paramount Plus UK, 16th January 2023. Get ready for a mountain of entertainment from Paramount+, the brand-new streaming service that’s always worth watching. With blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series plus a huge variety of iconic drama, action, reality, comedy, documentaries and kids shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
intheknow.com
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’
Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
intheknow.com
Mom documents toddler’s opinions on ‘random things’ in hilarious TikTok
This mom made a hysterical video about her toddler’s opinions on “random things,” and TikTokers can’t get over how specifically accurate some of them are!. Toddlers can be particular about their likes and dislikes. So much so that TikToker and parent Laura Love (@lauralove5514) made a parody video starring her son, Carter, which features his opinions on various things, and viewers are loving the little boy’s strong point of view.
intheknow.com
Hilarious toddler denies stealing a cookie when dad questions her
This TikTok dad caught his daughter eating a cookie and trying to hide the evidence!. Matt (@noi7se) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of his adorably mischievous 5-year-old daughter, Faris. In a hilarious video, Matt shared a flashback to a moment from when Faris was not yet 5 years old, and was still an equally mischievous toddler. In the video, Matt catches Faris stealing a cookie and then denying the theft!
intheknow.com
Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead
This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
intheknow.com
Toddler is so excited to run into her favorite teacher at a restaurant
This TikTok mom shared the sweet moment her toddler daughter spotted her favorite teacher at a restaurant!. Christina (@christinaabiola) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of makeup tutorials and videos of her adorable toddler daughter, Aniyah. In a recent viral video, which has over 23 million views, Christina shared the incredibly heartwarming moment Aniyah spotted her favorite teacher while standing in line to order at a restaurant and ran over for a hug!
intheknow.com
Toddler asks mom to put on ‘Baby Shark’ using just 3 simple sounds
This TikTok mom knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something called “Do do do.” It was “Baby Shark”!. The song “Baby Shark” has been popular with kids and toddlers for years. In fact, it’s so popular that one TikTok parent knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something she called “Do do do.” In a hilarious video, TikToker and mom @raising4beachlife shared the moment her toddler made the adorable song request.
Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues
His wife was less than thrilled.
Mom Offers Solution For Parents of Destructive Toddlers and It’s So Genius
Terrible twos, threenager, ferocious fours… the list goes on. Toddlers don’t want to be troublemakers or destructive but let's face it they have so much energy they come by it naturally. Mothers alike know that once your baby starts walking its game over for your fragile decorations. They end up in ...
intheknow.com
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
intheknow.com
Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym
These parents shared a video of their toddler’s first ride on the mini elevator they built for his jungle gym, and the little boy’s pure joy has hearts melting all over TikTok. A jungle gym is a sanctuary where children can play and let their imaginations run wild....
This Kid Hid An Apple Core "Underneath" (Underneath WHAT?!), And It's Inspiring Parents To Share Their Own Kids' Mysterious Eating Habits
"2-year-old once created an entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the window in our living room." —@KLM19464
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Says She Was Whipped With a Belt (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is once again opening up about domestic violence. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro shares a story from her high school days. "Not to get too graphic, but in high school -- I'll never forget, the person I...
nickalive.net
'The Smurfs: Season 1, Volume 2' Releases Onto DVD
LOS ANGELES – Smurf village gets more exciting in the all-new DVD The Smurfs: Season 1, Volume 2, featuring new girl Smurfs; Willow, Blossom, Storm, and Lily! Join the Smurfs as they keep their village safe from the wizard Gargamel, accidentally turn themselves into babies, and more!. The Smurfs:...
Hilarious grandma has ouija boards distributed at her funeral: 'Let's keep in touch'
Her granddaughter posted it on Twitter and everyone is calling her 'iconic' for making her family laugh after she passed away.
Comments / 0