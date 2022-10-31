Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Business owner concerned about traffic flow as construction of two new parking garages begins in downtown Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two new parking garages will soon provide roughly 600 new parking spots for those visiting and working in the downtown Temple area, and the city is hoping to increase the number of visitors that can visit the thriving area. It’s all part of effort to keep...
fox44news.com
Bridge work at Lake Whitney to cause closures
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.
fox44news.com
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the...
Gatesville Messenger
Time running out for Fennimore Street house
A lack of progress in repair work at 308 Fennimore St. has prompted the Gatesville City Council to move one step closer to ordering the demolition of the house. The house was identified as being a substandard structure in 2021. A Waco man, Dennis Berry, who was making repairs to the home was required to present a renovation plan to the Council in December 2021.
KWTX
Harker Heights homeowner demands action after two vehicles crash into his property in the past 18 months
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Dwight Anders has lived on his corner lot on Chaucer Lane for several years now, but in May 2021, a car crashed into his fence. “This whole wall was destroyed and had to be replaced,” he said. After that, he was worried about another...
KWTX
Harker Heights residence struck by vehicles twice in 18 months
Need to take a moment for your mental health? We're taking you inside Modern Meditation 13 and showing you a helpful breathing exercise you can do anywhere!. You won't believe who stars in the sequel to A Christmas Story! We'll show you the trailer! And a Waco whiskey maker is getting purchased by a major company. Plus, what do you think about a 3-day workweek? It's all in the Daily 4 for November 11, 2022!
50-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Waco Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Waco on Monday. The crash happened on North 18th and Waco Drive at around 8:44 p.m. According to the officials, a white four-door Chrysler 200-type vehicle was involved in the collision.
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A!
Here's where and when the new Chick-fil-A will open.
KWTX
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
WacoTrib.com
Waco fastener firm to invest $9.1M, expand to staff to 504 under city-county deal
Howmet Fastening Systems is pursuing a business grant from the city of Waco and McLennan County as it pledges to expand its plant, install $9.1 million in new equipment and create 17 new full-time positions. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on giving Howmet a five-year break on personal...
Gatesville Messenger
Instructor helps prison inmates learn RV repair skills
After 24 years of working for private industry, Mark Munday of Gatesville found a new calling in teaching valuable work skills to female prison inmates that can help them build a new future. Munday teaches women who are incarcerated at the Woodman Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice...
WacoTrib.com
Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair
A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
fox44news.com
Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
KWTX
Revenue raised during Deck The Halls event in Waco to benefit initiative to promote, support quality Pre-K education
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event, which includes vendors from around the country, is returning this week to the Waco Convention Center and organizers want to remind everyone that the shopping extravaganza is much more than a gift market. The money...
Comments / 0