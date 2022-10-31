ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, TX

fox44news.com

Bridge work at Lake Whitney to cause closures

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.
WHITNEY, TX
fox44news.com

Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Time running out for Fennimore Street house

A lack of progress in repair work at 308 Fennimore St. has prompted the Gatesville City Council to move one step closer to ordering the demolition of the house. The house was identified as being a substandard structure in 2021. A Waco man, Dennis Berry, who was making repairs to the home was required to present a renovation plan to the Council in December 2021.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Harker Heights residence struck by vehicles twice in 18 months

Need to take a moment for your mental health? We're taking you inside Modern Meditation 13 and showing you a helpful breathing exercise you can do anywhere!. You won't believe who stars in the sequel to A Christmas Story! We'll show you the trailer! And a Waco whiskey maker is getting purchased by a major company. Plus, what do you think about a 3-day workweek? It's all in the Daily 4 for November 11, 2022!
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions

For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Instructor helps prison inmates learn RV repair skills

After 24 years of working for private industry, Mark Munday of Gatesville found a new calling in teaching valuable work skills to female prison inmates that can help them build a new future. Munday teaches women who are incarcerated at the Woodman Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair

A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with bashing car, stomping child

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
KILLEEN, TX

