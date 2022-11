Nov. 2—The summer workouts and the weekly preparations have come down to this for two local teams — the sectional championship game. Batesville and North Decatur will play for sectional titles Friday. Batesville (6-5) travels to No. 9 Lawrenceburg (10-1) in Class 3A Sectional 31. The Bulldogs lost...

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO