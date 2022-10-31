ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 on Friday night for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games.
