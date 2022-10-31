Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
ksl.com
Driver dies after apparent shooting on freeway in Murray, troopers say
MURRAY — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15. About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a "sideswipe-type" collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver's side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
KSLTV
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
KSLTV
Transient accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man police said is transient tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store on...
kjzz.com
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s 9-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
Police amp up road enforcement for Halloween
Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state took to the streets for speeding enforcement, DUI enforcement and neighborhood patrol to monitor safety on Halloween.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Gephardt Daily
One driver dead from gunshot wound, 1 being questioned after possible road rage incident in Murray
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The male driver of a passenger car has been found dead from a gunshot wound near a jack-knifed car hauler on southbound Interstate 15 in Murray. The call came in to dispatch at about 9:45 a.m., and troopers and other emergency...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Gephardt Daily
Police: College student escapes kidnapping after being trapped in bedroom of Provo home
PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A college student escaped a kidnapping Monday after police say a 39-year-old man trapped her in the bedroom of his Provo home. Provo police say the female college student went to a home at 2475 W. 200 North to buy a hat for a costume.
