MURRAY — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15. About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a "sideswipe-type" collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver's side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

MURRAY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO