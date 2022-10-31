ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffdale, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Driver dies after apparent shooting on freeway in Murray, troopers say

MURRAY — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15. About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a "sideswipe-type" collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver's side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy