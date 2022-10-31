Read full article on original website
WMTW
Feeling Like September This Weekend
How's the weather looking for your Saturday? Get the latest Maine's Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. The first weekend of November is still on track to potentially break some temperature records. We will have a September like feel for both this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, as we soar into the 60s to near 70.
WMTW
Maine's election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Maine's reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007, there's been one central...
WMTW
Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate
Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
WMTW
Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — With Election Day just around the corner, Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot in Maine. Around 16% of registered Maine voters have already cast a ballot through early or absentee voting and approximately 70% of requested absentee ballots have already been returned.
WMTW
Amid an influx of RSV patients, pediatric units in multiple hospital systems are at capacity
PORTLAND, Maine — Doctors from MaineHealth and Northern Light Health held a news conference Friday to address a surge in RSV cases in Maine. Both hospital systems say their pediatric units have been at, or near capacity for weeks. As of Friday, all 87 pediatric beds at The Barbara...
WMTW
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
WMTW
Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
WMTW
Vermont bear attack victim treated at hospital, incident under investigation
Wildlife officials in northern New England are investigating after a person was attacked and injured by a bear on Wednesday evening. The attack occurred in Stratton, Vermont and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
WMTW
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat, 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community." The person told authorities he...
