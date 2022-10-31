ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Crews Knock Down Fully Engulfed Home Fire, Two Displaced

(October 31, 2022) Two people are displaced from their home after it went up in flames Monday night. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and Sparks Fire Department crews responded to the blaze on Ernie Lane north of Palomino Valley around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. TMFR says upon their arrival,...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Power Restored to Sparks Customers, Cause Under Investigation

-- (November 1, 2022) 1,485 NV Energy customers are awaiting restoration of power near Disc Drive in Sparks. The cause is currently unknown. 6,807 were without power in Sparks when the outage began at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night. This is in the area of Wedekind Regional Park. NV Energy says...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley

A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family

Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno

Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Gate to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon closed for winter season

The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located approximately one mile above the Ash Canyon water tanks at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon, will be closed starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash

Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Lane Closures on Pyramid Way Begin Tuesday as NDOT repaves roadway

Lane closures will take place beginning Nov. 1 on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway. Beginning Nov. 1 through November 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m.-5p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will take place between 8 p.m.-5a.m for paving. Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office asks for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway

(November 1, 2022) The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is requesting the public's assistance with locating 14-year-old Kaci Furtado. Police say Kaci was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire Way in Carson City at about 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kaci was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction

Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

School Delays/Closures for November 2

Here's a list of school delays and closures for November 2 - Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay today due to hazardous weather and road conditions. Winter bus stops are in effect. Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is on a snow day. All schools are closed and all...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah

Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Mammovan Parked in Gardnerville This Week

This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane. You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

UPS looking to hire 300 seasonal employees in Reno

This weekend, UPS will host its FINAL major hiring event of the year. The annual Brown Friday hiring blitz will offer more than 450 in-person and virtual events across the nation. In the Reno area, UPS is looking to hire around 300 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy