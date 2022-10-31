Lane closures will take place beginning Nov. 1 on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway. Beginning Nov. 1 through November 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m.-5p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will take place between 8 p.m.-5a.m for paving. Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather.

