2news.com
Crews Knock Down Fully Engulfed Home Fire, Two Displaced
(October 31, 2022) Two people are displaced from their home after it went up in flames Monday night. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and Sparks Fire Department crews responded to the blaze on Ernie Lane north of Palomino Valley around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. TMFR says upon their arrival,...
2news.com
Power Restored to Sparks Customers, Cause Under Investigation
-- (November 1, 2022) 1,485 NV Energy customers are awaiting restoration of power near Disc Drive in Sparks. The cause is currently unknown. 6,807 were without power in Sparks when the outage began at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night. This is in the area of Wedekind Regional Park. NV Energy says...
2news.com
Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley
A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
2news.com
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
2news.com
Fire Destroys Shed in Lyon County, State Fire Marshal Investigating
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a shed behind the Carpet King on 95A in Lyon County Sunday night. The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King near Fernley. When crews arrived on scene, the shed was fully engulfed. They say because there...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
2news.com
NTSB Investigating Plane Crash That Injured Two At Silver Springs Airport
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released.
2news.com
Gate to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon closed for winter season
The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located approximately one mile above the Ash Canyon water tanks at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon, will be closed starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for...
2news.com
Shed Destroyed After Fire In Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King along 95A near Fernley.
2news.com
NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
2news.com
Lane Closures on Pyramid Way Begin Tuesday as NDOT repaves roadway
Lane closures will take place beginning Nov. 1 on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway. Beginning Nov. 1 through November 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m.-5p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will take place between 8 p.m.-5a.m for paving. Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asks for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway
(November 1, 2022) The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is requesting the public's assistance with locating 14-year-old Kaci Furtado. Police say Kaci was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire Way in Carson City at about 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kaci was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
2news.com
Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction
Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
2news.com
School Delays/Closures for November 2
Here's a list of school delays and closures for November 2 - Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay today due to hazardous weather and road conditions. Winter bus stops are in effect. Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is on a snow day. All schools are closed and all...
2news.com
Local Sideshow Crackdown Results In 9 Arrests
Multiple agencies took part in the two-day operation. Police conducted an operation targeting sideshow activity in Reno.
2news.com
Pineapple Pedicabs Inviting Businesses to Participate in Launch of Let It Glow, Reno
Businesses throughout Reno’s various districts are getting together this season to help the city glow. The inaugural Let it Glow, Reno, a lighting showcase and competition aims to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses as shoppers reemerge from pandemic restrictions. The free...
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced To Life With Possibility Of Parole In Habitual Criminal Case
Everett Wayne Kendell will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years. He'll be up for parole after he serves 10 years in prison.
2news.com
Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah
Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
2news.com
Mammovan Parked in Gardnerville This Week
This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane. You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will...
2news.com
UPS looking to hire 300 seasonal employees in Reno
This weekend, UPS will host its FINAL major hiring event of the year. The annual Brown Friday hiring blitz will offer more than 450 in-person and virtual events across the nation. In the Reno area, UPS is looking to hire around 300 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in...
