San Antonio, TX

Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

Percentages: FG .538, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Banton 3-3, Boucher 3-5, Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Siakam 1-5, Achiuwa 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 11 (Siakam 3, Anunoby 2,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dallas 103, Utah 100

Percentages: FG .464, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Clarkson 4-9, Beasley 3-5, Vanderbilt 1-1, Conley 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Olynyk 0-1, Gay 0-2, Markkanen 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 4, Conley 3, Sexton 3, Markkanen 2, Vanderbilt 2, Gay, Olynyk). Steals:...
DALLAS, TX
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

Percentages: FG .488, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Morris Sr. 4-8, George 3-8, Kennard 2-3, Mann 1-2, Powell 1-2, Batum 1-3, Wall 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Batum 2, Brown, Jackson, Mann, Zubac). Turnovers: 14 (George 5, Powell 3, Wall 2, Zubac...
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland 114, Boston 113

Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Central Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22

CMU_Bauer 6 run (Meeder kick), 10:30. CMU_Jo.Wilson 23 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 4:50. CMU_T.Davis 15 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 7:38. NIU_Soraghan 11 pass from Cremascoli (J.Richardson kick), 6:29. CMU_Bauer 7 run (Meeder kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. NIU_Tewes 34 pass from Cremascoli (Cremascoli pass from Thornton), 14:18. NIU_Green-May 57...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Bowling Green 13, Western Michigan 9

BGSU_Fannin 8 run (Lawler kick), 13:39. WMU_Crooms 39 pass from Bourguet (run failed), 3:11. WMU_FG Domschke 31, 5:28. RUSHING_W. Michigan, Tyler 26-93, Bourguet 7-29, Abdus-Salaam 2-5, Hrabowski 1-0. Bowling Green, Patterson 10-56, Keith 10-53, J.Johnson 3-18, Fannin 1-8, Sims 1-5, Lewis 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2), McDonald 5-(minus 7). PASSING_W....
KALAMAZOO, MI

