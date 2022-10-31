Read full article on original website
No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets. Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day, Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson had 16 points while starting for Gobert. Houston has lost six in a row and is 1-9 this season. The team had a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 36 points for the Timberwolves. Jalen Green had 21 points for the Rockets.
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including two big jumpers in the final minute, as the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94. The Nets improved to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds. Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who have lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets, who shot 53 of 87 (60.9%) and remained unbeaten in four games at home this season. Keldon Johnson scored 25 points and Devin Vassell 20 for the Spurs, who lost their third in a row.
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to 6-3 with its second straight win. The Pelicans dropped to 5-4 and already have three overtime losses in the first three weeks of the season. CJ McCollum finished with 29 points, Zion Williamson scored a season-high 29 and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans,
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points off the bench for the Bucks, the NBA’s only undefeated team. Milwaukee started 7-0 in both 2018-19 and 1971-72. Minnesota has dropped three straight to fall to 4-5. Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season with left knee soreness. Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-of-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each added five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively. Bobby Portis notched fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 7 of 16 shots and led Oklahoma City with 18 points.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles ended a nascent two-game winning streak on Friday when it fell to the Utah Jazz, 130-116. LeBron James has been feeling under the weather over the last several days, and for the second straight game, he shot under 40 percent and missed all of his 3-point attempts.
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games. Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game. The Penguins got goals from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Crosby also had his 900th career assist.
Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal, and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Sergei Bobrovsky, who played in his 600th career game, allowed five goals on 39 shots.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's wild overtime loss to Mississippi State
Auburn fought hard but came up just short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night, losing 39-33 in overtime. Cadillac Williams and the rest of the Tigers may have impressed but they still suffered their fifth straight loss and are now 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC. When the...
