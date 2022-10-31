The story behind 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown pass and catch during his landmark game against the Rams

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Adam Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers scenario ‘an intriguing match’
The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on October 20. McCaffrey is making an immediate impact and accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
ESPN
Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers. Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Rams? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 4-4 after a 31-14 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams
It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
Why the 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The 49ers were caught in speculation on several accords during trade deadline day, but ultimately made just one move, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. While many have expressed wariness over the 49ers' injury history at the position, as...
49ers suffer no injuries vs. Rams, expect reinforcements after the bye
"No injuries to report," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "It's awkward, but I don't have any. It's awesome." "Awkward" might not be the best word to describe the sensation. "A relief" might have been better.
Will the 49ers sign Odell Beckham, Jr.? Where will Jason Verrett play? And other mailbag questions answered
Every week during the season, we do a 49ers mailbag here at 49ers Webzone. It's always fun to interact with fans of the team, answer your questions and read what's on your mind. The tone after a win is much different than the tone after a loss. That's to be expected.
numberfire.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) targeting Week 10 return for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (knee) is aiming to play in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mitchell has been on injured reserve since injuring his knee in the season opener. If he's able to play coming out of the 49ers' bye week, Mitchell will take over as the team's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey. Jeff Wilson, who replaced Mitchell as the starter until McCaffrey was acquired, was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.
49ers sign DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed defensive lineman Akeem Spence to the practice squad. The team released Spence from the active roster on Tuesday. Spence has appeared in five games with the 49ers this season, playing 108 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He has recorded six tackles in those games.
“I’m thankful for you”: Jeff Wilson Jr. shares parting words with 49ers fan base
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had some heartfelt parting words to share following Tuesday's trade to the Miami Dolphins. Four years ago, you welcomed me to the Bay Area with open arms and a lot of love. I was a long way from Texas where I grew up, but you made me feel at home from day one.
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0