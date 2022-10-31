Read full article on original website
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Op-Ed: Don't Reject the 60/40 Portfolio. Embrace It
Some are questioning the traditional 60/40 stocks-to-bonds investment model amid unique geopolitical and financial circumstances that are hammering stock markets. It's never a good idea to tweak investment practices based on one year's experience, however. Here are some factors to consider before abandoning the trusty 60/40 approach. As we head...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tupperware Brands — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming
The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
Hong Kong Stocks Fall Around 3%, Leads Losses in Asia-Pacific After Fed Signals More Hikes Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled further hikes ahead after raising rates by 75 basis points as expected and called discussions on pausing the tightening cycle "premature." Hong Kong's Hang Seng index...
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
Major Banks Are Bullish on Hong Kong's Economy and China Growth Prospects
Major lenders Standard Chartered and HSBC expressed confidence in the rebound of Hong Kong's and China's economy, even as China ramps up its Covid measures. "I think Hong Kong will rebound strongly following Covid ... I have every confidence Hong Kong will rebound strongly next year," said HSBC's CEO. However,...
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4% After the Fed Signals a Potential Policy Change
Treasury yields dropped Wednesday as the Federal Reserve approved a widely expected 75 basis point interest rate hike and signaled a possible slowdown in the pace of increases. The yield on the 10-year Treasury traded 7 basis points lower to 3.97%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points...
World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
Fed Approves 0.75-Point Hike to Take Rates to Highest Since 2008 and Hints at Change in Policy Ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
China's Covid Controls Are Pushing Companies to Diversify Away From a ‘Start-Stop Economy'
"What we are hearing from companies [is] they are moving ahead with their supply chain diversification plans because this start-stop economy is here to stay," said Nick Marro, global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit. While other countries have relaxed most restrictions and chosen to "live with Covid," Beijing...
Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
Fed Rate Hikes Could Go Even Further Than Expected as Powell Commits to Stomp Out Inflation
A hawkish Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to beat inflation and said the central bank may have to raise rates more than expected. That sent stocks lower and bond yields higher, as traders bet the Fed could now raise rates above 5% before stopping. The Federal Reserve left the door...
Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt
With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...
Goldman Sachs Expects European Natural Gas Prices to Tumble 30% in the Coming Months
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is Europe's main benchmark for natural gas prices. It traded at around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs expects that price to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2023. Despite optimism on lower gas prices...
Full Recap of the Latest Fed Rate Hike and Chair Jerome Powell's Market-Moving News Conference
The Federal Reserve delivered its latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank hiking rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that the central bank still has a ways to go before it wraps up its tightening campaign. Checkout below a full recap of the announcement and Powell's news conference.
