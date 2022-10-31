Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emporia State football Ranked in Coaches and Regional rankings
The Emporia State football team is back in the AFCA Top 25 this week. After a 42-14 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday, the Hornets are ranked 23rd. The win extended ESU’s winning streak to five games and are now 7-2 on the season. Out of the MIAA...
Emporia High football set for regional round matchup with Blue Valley Southwest
The Emporia High football team looks to keep its season alive Thursday when it travels to Blue Valley Southwest. The game was moved up from Friday to Thursday due to potential weather on Friday. It’s the second meeting between the two schools in three seasons. Blue Valley Southwest won the...
Kansas State opens Jerome Tang era with win over Washburn
The Kansas State men’s basketball team opened the Jerome Tang era with a 76-49 win over Washburn in an exhibition game Tuesday night. The Wildcats scored the first 7 points and held a 26-8 lead halfway thru the first half. Coach Jermome Tang called it a good start. Kansas...
Changes to High School Football playoff schedule
Four area high school playoff football games have been moved up a day due to potential weather on Friday. Emporia High’s game at Blue Valley Southwest will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday in Overland Park. You can hear the game on 14 KVOE AM and 96.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.
‘Isn’t that awful?’: Kansas State loses up-and-coming defender for season with injury
Kansas State linebacker Beau Palmer was ready to play meaningful snaps on defense last week ... until fate intervened.
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
Two Kansas State players receive Big 12 Honors
Two K-State Wildcats received weekly honors from the Big 12 Monday. K-State quarterback Will Howard was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while punter/kicker Ty Zentner was named the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Howard tied K-State’s school record with four touchdown passes in its win over Oklahoma...
Council Grove football makes history with the community behind them
COUNCIL GROVE, KS. (KSNT)- Council Grove football won a playoff game for the first time in school history on Friday night. The Braves football program is feeling an emotion they’re not used to: Pride. “I think our guys really knew that we could do something special this year and make some history,” senior safety Ethan […]
Kansas State 13th in College Football playoff poll
Kansas State is ranked 13th in the first College football playoff rankings of the season. Tennessee is ranked number 1, Ohio State number 2, Georgia 3, and Clemson 4. From the Big 12, TCU is ranked 7th, Oklahoma State 18th, and Texas 24th. Kansas State hosts Texas this Saturday.
Kansas State Wildcats land football recruit who was previously committed to Colorado
Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2023 recruiting class
City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday
The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging reports no increase in service requests as result of recent financial hardships at Emporia Senior Center
The recent hardships of the Emporia Senior Center has not resulted in any increase in service requests to similar agencies, at least in the short term. According to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Deputy Director Kelsey Pfannenstiel, the agency is in the midst of its “busy season.”
Moran to speak at Fanestil Meats ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday
Fanestil Meats is nearing the end of a major construction project just west of Emporia. The business is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm Friday for its new 40,000 square foot processing facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50, finishing a long-sought project to move the business entirely out of the Cottonwood River floodplain just south of Emporia. The processing plant is joining the Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administrative operations after groundbreaking a year ago.
Award-winning musician takes talents to NE Kansas
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mollie B, along with Ted Lange and SqueezeBox, continued their national tour at Bohemian Hall in Rossville. Primarily a polka musician, Mollie also performs a wide variety of music, such as country and classic, to entertain all generations. Mollie is an International...
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
USD 252 Southern Lyon County begins 10th Honor Flight
The latest rapid-fire trip to Washington DC and back is underway for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Honor Flight Number 10 got started with the traditional sendoff from Olpe before 2 am. Veterans, students, medical staff and district administrators will return late Tuesday evening. Superintendent Mike Argabright, whose father and...
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
