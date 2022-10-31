Read full article on original website
Tyson Foods Raising Expectations in Waterloo, Iowa
Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo provides a place for you to grow your career and expand your possibilities. At Tyson Foods’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant, every day a diverse team of nearly 3,000 employees, speaking more than 12 different languages come together to produce a variety of pork products to help to feed the world. To feed a changing world, it takes an incredible team. From the frontline operations team members to those in engineering, finance, HR and health and food safety, everyone plays an important part in Tyson’s success. And in return, the company understands the importance of meeting team members where they are and supporting them by providing the necessary tools and stability they need to be successful, such as on-boarding and regular training; a safe workplace; competitive compensation and benefits; and life-skills training and education opportunities.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
cbs2iowa.com
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
One of Waterloo’s Oldest Restaurants Burns Down After 70 years
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
98.1 KHAK
A New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Opens Today [PHOTOS]
Get ready to try something new! Sacred Cow Tavern will officially open for business today, October 31st!. We first got word of Sacred Cow Tavern back in September. The restaurant is located in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood at 1000 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids and is a partnership between the 'Fun Not Fancy' Restaurant Group and local restaurant owner Kory Nanke.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Liquor Store
One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
kwayradio.com
108 Students Open Enrolled Out of the District
Waterloo Schools have seen more than 100 students open enroll out of the district, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Enrollment is sitting at 10,006 students, down 108 students from last year. Superintendent Jared Smith is happy to have stayed above the 10,000 student mark. He blames relaxed open enrollment rules. 114 students open enrolled out of the district. Smith says had they been able to keep those kids their enrollment would have stayed the same. Smith admits it is up to him to figure out how to keep kids from enrolling out of the school district in the future.
butlercountytribune.com
Butler County Tribune-Journal and Clarksville Star
Betty Jane Blohm was born on December 2, 1927, in White, South Dakota, to Adam and Ella (Buseman) Winkowitsch. After living for 94 precious years, she left us peacefully on October 23, 2022, to stroll into heaven with Jesus and many of her dearest loved ones. Betty spent her childhood...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids Family Goes For Win #2 On Today’s Family Feud!
UPDATE: Let's hear it for the Loeffler family! The Cedar Rapids family won big on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud. After defeating a fellow family, they won big in Fast Money! To the tune of $20,000! The Loefflers are the defending champions and will appear on another episode of Family Feud today at 5 p.m. on Fox! Tune in and see how long the winning streak will go!
1650thefan.com
Explosion and Fire Destroys Waterloo Eatery
An explosion and fire destroyed a historic Waterloo restaurant Sunday morning. The Hickory House on Park Road, one of the oldest dining places in the city, went up in flames after an explosion shortly after 9:00AM. Witnesses said that a car hit the building’s gas meter and then drove away from the scene. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks. The building is a total loss and the owners say they do hope to rebuild. One firefighter was injured when the explosion occurred, but officials say his injuries were minor. Waterloo Police and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the fire. An investigation is continuing.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Waterloo Shooting
One man was injured in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store, between Riehl and Dawson Streets around 8:30PM. It’s believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence. Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and the general public was not in danger. The victim’s name hasn’t been released as yet.
Eastern Iowa Haunted House Has Your Favorite Price, FREE
*The featured image is not the haunted house in this story*. As we near the start of Halloween weekend, haunted houses will be in full force all over Eastern Iowa. You can check out this guide for any haunted houses you may want to stop by and visit before November 1st comes. There is a lot of work that goes into creating a haunted house and each location is hoping to give patrons the best Halloween experience possible.
KCRG.com
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an Iowa State Patrol car during a law enforcement vehicle chase in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon. In a crash report, troopers said the teen was heading west on Ridgeway Avenue, east of Grundy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.
