Come give Vietnam Veterans the welcome home they missed

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – 50 years ago they were not welcomed home from war, but now Woodsfield is making sure all Vietnam veterans get the overdue celebration they deserve.

Any veteran who served in Vietnam or was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal is invited to a “Welcome Home Parade” on Veterans Day.

The idea is a collaboration between the American Legion Post 87 and VFW Post 5303

There will be floats available for veterans to ride on.

Plus, organizers have done some fundraising to make sure the downtown looks extra patriotic.

We’ve collected and purchase 60 more flags, so every parking meter throughout Woodsfield will have a flag, American flag hanging on it. Then from this day forward, all Flag Days these flags will be displayed also. John Rieck, American Legion Post 87

Local police, fire departments and high school bands are invited to participate in the parade.

Organizers say they hope to make it an hour-long parade, so they need lots of participation from the community.

They have only one rule for everyone. They ask that everyone please refrain from displaying political signs in the parade.

Vietnam veterans who do not want to ride in the parade are still encouraged to come and be part of the celebration.

The Woodsfield “Welcome Home Parade” will be on Veterans Day, November 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Any veterans who want to participate can email woodsfieldveteransparade@gmail.com.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.