Big Iguana Found On Buffalo Bills Field
There was an iguana found at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. It wasn't just one of those small little geckos that run by your feet when you're in Florida either. This was a big guy. But, WHY was the iguana on the field at Highmark Stadium?. The Sunday...
Remembering The Greatest Trade In Buffalo Bills History
The NFL trade deadline is today at 4 pm and while the Bills are actively looking at making a move or two, there is one trade in Bills history that changed the fortunes of the franchise. The trade happened back in 1987. The Bills were looking to bring in some...
Buffalo Bills Set To Wear Unique Color Scheme On Sunday
This Sunday the Buffalo Bills are traveling to New Jersey to take on the Jet this Sunday and will have a very unique look for the game. Usually, for road games, the Buffalo Bills wear their white tops along with their blue pants but this Sunday, the Bills are going all blue.
Josh Allen Entrance Video Under the Lights at Highmark Stadium [VIDEO]
If you're like me and grew up during the 17-yar Bills playoff drought, then you probably know that the Bills always played games at 1 pm. From the mid-'90s to the mid-to-late 2000s, the Bills played hardly any night games in Orchard Park and even more rare to get a home Sunday Night Football gaame.
Epic Baby Announcement at Buffalo Bills Game Caught on LIVE TV
This is great. Look at this baby announcement that one couple made during the Buffalo Bills game last night. An expecting couple told their parents...and the entire world...they are having a baby all at the same time. During the Green Bay and Buffalo football game the future new-dad held up a sign announcing the pregnancy. The Sunday Night Football game was on NBC last night, so it was fitting they used the NBC initials on the sign.
Bills Fans Upset Packers Player Makes Fun of Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills did not play a perfect game last night. In fact, it was their first win of the 2022 regular season that involved mistakes, not capitalizing on situations and allowing a team to hang in until the end. But the Bills got the win, 27-17 over the Green...
Titans New Stadium Going In Middle Of City, Why Not Buffalo? [Opinion]
It was recently announced that Memphis, Tennessee is building its new football stadium right in the middle of the city, so why is Buffalo not doing the same thing?. The Titan recently announced additional details surrounding the new stadium they're building in their city center, and besides the fact that Bills fans were a tad upset that their project is moving so much faster than the one in Buffalo, the question again comes up about why the Bills are not doing the same thing.
Buffalo Bills Now Dealing With Injuries to Two Key Players
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday, in preparation for their week 9 road game at the division rival, New York Jets. The Bills are 6-1 and still in sole possession of the top seed in the AFC standings. On Tuesday, the Bills made two trades. The first...
New Buffalo Bills Player Nyheim Hines Has Amazing Quote
The Buffalo Bills made two trades at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday and both came right at the 4 pm deadline. The Bills traded running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for running back Nyheim Hines. They then traded a seventh round...
The Bills Make Another Trade; Brings Back Former Player
The Buffalo Bills were thought to be doing nothing on trade deadline day, which looked likely to happen by 3:55 pm EST. Then all chaos broke loose for Bills fans. The Bills traded running back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.
Coolest Prize For Bills Fans In Western New York
The Buffalo Bills are the talk of the NFL these days and there doesn't seem to be much to keep them from slowing down. Coming off of a win over Green Bay in Orchard Park, the Bills will travel to New Jersey this Sunday to take on the New York Jets.
The Buffalo Bills Make a Big Trade Just Before Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline was at 4 pm on Tuesday and it was without a doubt, the busiest NFL trade deadline we have ever seen across the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Chicago Bears traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool and the Miami Dolphins made the biggest trade of the day, sending a first round pick, fourth round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos for edge rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth round pick.
These Are The New Numbers For The Newest Buffalo Bills
The Bills have seen a shuffle of numbers this year. Now that they've added two new players, what numbers will they be wearing?. See more content from Brett Alan by clicking here... We are six games into the season now but if you've been watching the Bills for the last...
Von Miller Says He Can’t Say What Aaron Rodgers Told Him Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 and looking forward to their week 9 matchup at the New York Jets this Sunday afternoon. The Bills got their sixth win with a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, in a game that was the tale of two half's.
Best Game Ever For a Buffalo Sabres Player Happened on Halloween
The Buffalo Sabres are currently second in the Atlantic Division, after their impressive win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night, 8-3, in what was probably the most dominant game the Sabres have played in a few years. The goaltending from Eric Comrie was excellent and the young Sabres...
Josh Allen Admits His Favorite Sauce Is Shocking [VIDEO]
There is no one more famous in Western New York right now than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He is playing at an MVP level, his team is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, and tons of kids were dressed up as him for Halloween. So when he...
The Bills Trade Rumors are Heating Up Before the Deadline
Today is the NFL trade deadline. At 4 pm, there can be no more trades until after the 2022-2023 campaign. That means that until then, there will be plenty of phone calls between NFL general managers, which could include Bills GM Brandon Beane. The Bills have been linked to a...
Remember When This Jets Cornerback Said He Could ‘Easily’ Cover Stefon Diggs?
Stefon Diggs is easily one of the best receivers in the NFL. Remember pre-season when a Jets cornerback said he could "easily" cover him?. When you look at his stats, he seems nearly impossible to cover. He's second in receiving yards (764). He's tied for first with Travis Kelce for TDs (7). He's tied for first with Tyreek Hill for receptions of 40+ yards (4).
