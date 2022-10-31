It was recently announced that Memphis, Tennessee is building its new football stadium right in the middle of the city, so why is Buffalo not doing the same thing?. The Titan recently announced additional details surrounding the new stadium they're building in their city center, and besides the fact that Bills fans were a tad upset that their project is moving so much faster than the one in Buffalo, the question again comes up about why the Bills are not doing the same thing.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO