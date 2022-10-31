ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Iguana Found On Buffalo Bills Field

There was an iguana found at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. It wasn't just one of those small little geckos that run by your feet when you're in Florida either. This was a big guy. But, WHY was the iguana on the field at Highmark Stadium?. The Sunday...
Epic Baby Announcement at Buffalo Bills Game Caught on LIVE TV

This is great. Look at this baby announcement that one couple made during the Buffalo Bills game last night. An expecting couple told their parents...and the entire world...they are having a baby all at the same time. During the Green Bay and Buffalo football game the future new-dad held up a sign announcing the pregnancy. The Sunday Night Football game was on NBC last night, so it was fitting they used the NBC initials on the sign.
Titans New Stadium Going In Middle Of City, Why Not Buffalo? [Opinion]

It was recently announced that Memphis, Tennessee is building its new football stadium right in the middle of the city, so why is Buffalo not doing the same thing?. The Titan recently announced additional details surrounding the new stadium they're building in their city center, and besides the fact that Bills fans were a tad upset that their project is moving so much faster than the one in Buffalo, the question again comes up about why the Bills are not doing the same thing.
The Bills Make Another Trade; Brings Back Former Player

The Buffalo Bills were thought to be doing nothing on trade deadline day, which looked likely to happen by 3:55 pm EST. Then all chaos broke loose for Bills fans. The Bills traded running back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.
The Buffalo Bills Make a Big Trade Just Before Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline was at 4 pm on Tuesday and it was without a doubt, the busiest NFL trade deadline we have ever seen across the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Chicago Bears traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool and the Miami Dolphins made the biggest trade of the day, sending a first round pick, fourth round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos for edge rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth round pick.
Remember When This Jets Cornerback Said He Could ‘Easily’ Cover Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs is easily one of the best receivers in the NFL. Remember pre-season when a Jets cornerback said he could "easily" cover him?. When you look at his stats, he seems nearly impossible to cover. He's second in receiving yards (764). He's tied for first with Travis Kelce for TDs (7). He's tied for first with Tyreek Hill for receptions of 40+ yards (4).
