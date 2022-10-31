Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police shoot man who pulled gun on woman, suspect in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police shot a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at Hoagland Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person, according to the police activity log.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
WANE-TV
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
hometownstations.com
Woman Injured Following Shooting Tuesday Evening on McPheron Avenue in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A shooting Tuesday evening in Lima seriously injures a woman, and the suspect is still on the run. The Lima Police Department say, just after 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, officers responded to 459 McPheron Avenue for a shooting. They found 47 year-old Naomi Brenneman of Lima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, there is currently no word on a suspect or person of interest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, Detective Matt Woodworth, or Detective Matt Boss.
iheart.com
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for one of two men suspected to be involved in 2021 aggravated robbery
The trial begins for a man charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened in July of 2021 on Wayne Street in Lima. During the opening statements in the trial for 31-year-old Tarockis Greer, lawyers laid out their case to the jury. Prosecutors say that on July 12th of 2021, Greer and Durant Tyson went to the home, where three people were recovering from a party the night before. At one point that morning, they say Greer allegedly went upstairs to a bedroom where one of the victims was sleeping and pointed a gun at him.
WANE-TV
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
hometownstations.com
Fourth suspect in connection to the fight outside J's Pub changes his plea
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The final suspect arrested in connection to a fight outside of J's Pub earlier this year has changed his plea. Tysheen Polk entered a plea agreement with the state that will have him withdraw his previous plea of not guilty and enter a new plea of guilty to his sole felonious assault charge. In exchange for the plea, the state will not make a sentencing recommendation but reserves the right to show a video of the fight at sentencing. Polk was identified as the fourth suspect in the fight and was taken into custody in mid-September.
wktn.com
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
WISH-TV
Portland mother sentenced to 9 years for cutting daughter’s wrists
PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Portland woman will spend nearly a decade behind bars for cutting the wrists of her 2-year-old daughter and saying she was ordered to do so by God. A Jay County judge on Monday sentenced 25-year-old Raven Myers to nine years in prison and five years of probation after she pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14.
hometownstations.com
Man accused of aggravated robbery and assault in Lima found guilty on all counts
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 5:55 PM Update: The jury returned their verdict in the trial of Tarockis Greer, who was facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery and felonious assault. They found him guilty on all counts and guilty on all specifications. He's now set to be sentenced in early December.
sent-trib.com
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, driving stolen vehicle
A man who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended after a foot chase near Interstate 75 in Bowling Green. On Friday around 5 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised that a vehicle with a stolen license plate hit on the city plate reader camera system. The suspect...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WANE-TV
Ohio police: OVI arrest leads to discovery of meth, fentanyl
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An arrest made by police regarding operating a motor vehicle while impaired led to the discover of drugs, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The MCSO said 32-year-old David Wheeler was taken to jail Oct. 30 by Celina Police Department (CPD) officers...
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
