GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system is not quite done with us, so plan on staying cold with a good chance of more snow today. Highs will only reach the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There will be a diminishing chance of snow through the evening, followed by some partial clearing tonight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.
There will be a diminishing chance of snow through Wednesday evening, followed by some partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight. We will see a break between systems Thursday. Even with a little more sunshine, we will see our...
Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper teens to around 30 degrees. Expect more snow showers, with gentle southerly breezes after midnight. Mixed showers will continue into Wednesday night, when we see a bit of a break between systems. Between now and then, Mt. Bachelor will see 8-16 inches...
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Winter forecast for OhioPhoto by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash. Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!
We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
Showers won’t dampen Central Oregonians’ Halloween celebrations, trick-or-treating
There's a chance that showers could fall on the little trick-or-treaters in Central Oregon neighborhoods, but that won't stop a return to more traditional parties and outings across the High Desert. The post Showers won’t dampen Central Oregonians’ Halloween celebrations, trick-or-treating appeared first on KTVZ.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service high wind warning in place early Wednesday expired at 6 a.m., but gusty conditions continued for parts of northern Utah ahead of rain and snow that's expected to continue into Thursday. Winds were especially fierce along I-80 in the western...
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Later tonight, the first significant wave activity and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hit the beaches, bringing waves as high as 20 to 25 feet in some spots and a variety of advisories. The top portion of the southern Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, the southern portions of Washington’s coast are under a more informal statement concerning enhanced sneaker wave dangers, and the southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that La Niña is returning for a third consecutive winter. Weather experts break down what this means for the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe regions.
With the dropping temperatures and recent rain, and some snow in the forecast at lower elevations in Central Oregon, more people facing houselessness are seeking shelter. The post C.O. homeless shelters seeing higher demand as winter weather approaches appeared first on KTVZ.
