GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system is not quite done with us, so plan on staying cold with a good chance of more snow today. Highs will only reach the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There will be a diminishing chance of snow through the evening, followed by some partial clearing tonight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.

15 HOURS AGO