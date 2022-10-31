Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people
A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
Editorial: Cooper's order will position N.C. to be a clean energy economy leader
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced push to get more electric buses, trucks and vans onto North Carolina roads. It is a timely move and positions North Carolina to exploit and benefit from change rather than reacting in desperation. You don’t have...
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Republican Ted Budd’s push toward the U.S. Senate has reached two key levels he had not yet achieved.
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA Funds Have Been Decided; What About the Remaining Millions?
County commissioners in 14 of WNC’s 18 counties have determined how to use all of their American Rescue Plan Act funds, but spending plans for the region’s remaining $26 million are still underway in Buncombe, Burke, Haywood and Henderson counties. Local governments began receiving ARPA funds in May...
Manteo board adopts new travel policy, discusses zoning
Manteo’s Board of Commissioners adopted a new travel policy, discussed its zoning ordinance and changed the monthly meeting format. The board also received reports from department leaders at its meeting held Oct. 19, 2022. The existing travel policy was created in 2004 and had “a lot of gray areas,”...
North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Poll: North Carolina voters energized for midterms, but pessimistic about state of politics
Voter enthusiasm is high in North Carolina with less than a week to go before Election Day for this year's midterms. But a recent survey from Meredith College shows spirits are low when it comes to the state of politics here in North Carolina and across the country. The poll,...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
What's at stake in the midterm elections for North Carolina and the nation
From control of the U.S. House and Senate to state and local offices, the results of the Nov. 8 election could decide the fate of everything from President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to public school funding in North Carolina. If Democrats expand their control, Biden intends to codify abortion rights,...
N.C. Rate Bureau issues insurance rate increase request for mobile home policies
RALEIGH – The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a part of the N.C. Department of Insurance, has requested an overall statewide average of 87.5% increase for MH-F (fire) policies and an overall statewide average increase of 53.4% for MH-C (casualty) policies. The NCRB is requesting these increases occur in two phases, with a 23.2% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 24.5% increase effective July 1, 2024, for MH(F) policies and a 31.5% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 33.0% effective July 1, 2024, for MH(C) policies.
Dare commissioners take action for Oregon Inlet, watermen
In addition to hearing a presentation about its commissioned salary study, the Dare County Board of Commissioners took action on two marine matters Oct. 27, 2022. Commissioner Jim Tobin presented a resolution regarding the need for “emergency authorization to allow for continued dredging of the entire alternate channel” on the west side of the Oregon Inlet bridge.
Party held to encourage young NC voters to cast ballot
An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
‘This was very slick.’ North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, however, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s going to fall […]
