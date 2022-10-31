ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

WFAE.org

Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people

A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice

A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo board adopts new travel policy, discusses zoning

Manteo’s Board of Commissioners adopted a new travel policy, discussed its zoning ordinance and changed the monthly meeting format. The board also received reports from department leaders at its meeting held Oct. 19, 2022. The existing travel policy was created in 2004 and had “a lot of gray areas,”...
MANTEO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Rate Bureau issues insurance rate increase request for mobile home policies

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a part of the N.C. Department of Insurance, has requested an overall statewide average of 87.5% increase for MH-F (fire) policies and an overall statewide average increase of 53.4% for MH-C (casualty) policies. The NCRB is requesting these increases occur in two phases, with a 23.2% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 24.5% increase effective July 1, 2024, for MH(F) policies and a 31.5% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 33.0% effective July 1, 2024, for MH(C) policies.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare commissioners take action for Oregon Inlet, watermen

In addition to hearing a presentation about its commissioned salary study, the Dare County Board of Commissioners took action on two marine matters Oct. 27, 2022. Commissioner Jim Tobin presented a resolution regarding the need for “emergency authorization to allow for continued dredging of the entire alternate channel” on the west side of the Oregon Inlet bridge.
DARE COUNTY, NC

