RALEIGH – The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a part of the N.C. Department of Insurance, has requested an overall statewide average of 87.5% increase for MH-F (fire) policies and an overall statewide average increase of 53.4% for MH-C (casualty) policies. The NCRB is requesting these increases occur in two phases, with a 23.2% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 24.5% increase effective July 1, 2024, for MH(F) policies and a 31.5% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 33.0% effective July 1, 2024, for MH(C) policies.

1 DAY AGO