Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.”. Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team's best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs expect to have Toney, McDuffie on field vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding. They also plan to have first-round...
Citrus County Chronicle
Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The wide smile on Roquan Smith's face made it clear how he felt about his new surroundings. Smith was upbeat Wednesday when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chase Young returns to practice with Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee. Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Citrus County Chronicle
A son's promise: Panthers' Foreman making most of 2nd chance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman recalls the promise he made to his father just days before he was killed 13 months ago. “I told him, if I ever got another opportunity,” Foreman said, "that I was going to take it and try to make the best of it.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Jags confident in 'due diligence' done before Ridley trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Robinson got the trade alert on his phone, immediately cleared the screen and called college teammate Calvin Ridley to welcome him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson said Ridley was excited about his pending move south and ready for a fresh start. Robinson was equally...
Citrus County Chronicle
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter.
Comments / 0