Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on Friday, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslide-prone communities in these areas, the civil defence office said in an updated tally.
natureworldnews.com
Deadly Flashflood and Landslide in the Philippines Kills At Least 42
At least 42 people were killed, nine others are missing, and several locals were trapped on their roofs after flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rains flooded a southern Philippine province, officials said on Friday. According to Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region governed...
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic
People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines
A strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.4, hit Abra Province, Luzon, Philippines at 14:59 UTC on October 25, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 27.3 km (17 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles). The epicenter was located 11.5 km...
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
WDSU
Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday
The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Philippines president orders urgent aid as storm Nalgae kills 45
MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 45 people across the country so far.
CBS News
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines
A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday. At least 20 bodies, including those of children, have been dug out by rescuers in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines early Sunday. Officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the deluge or washed away by flash floods in Kusiong between Thursday night and early Friday, according to Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas. Nalgae, which had vast rain clouds, left at least 73 people dead in eight provinces and one city in the Philippine archipelago, including in Kusiong, and a trail of destruction and flooding in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
Strong earthquake in Philippines causes injuries, shuts international airport
A magnitude 6.4 quake, triggered by movement in a local fault, rocked a large swath of the northern Philippines and injured at least 26 people.
AccuWeather
Death toll in Philippines tops 70 after tropical storm landfall
Dangerous conditions such as mudslides and flood waters submerged communities and swept families away from their homes. A powerful tropical storm hit the Philippines Friday, bringing devastating landslides and flooding that has left at least 72 dead on the islands as of Saturday morning. The storm, named Nalgae, began to...
Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit
Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
Comments / 1