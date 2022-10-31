Read full article on original website
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
Fourth suspect in connection to the fight outside J's Pub changes his plea
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The final suspect arrested in connection to a fight outside of J's Pub earlier this year has changed his plea. Tysheen Polk entered a plea agreement with the state that will have him withdraw his previous plea of not guilty and enter a new plea of guilty to his sole felonious assault charge. In exchange for the plea, the state will not make a sentencing recommendation but reserves the right to show a video of the fight at sentencing. Polk was identified as the fourth suspect in the fight and was taken into custody in mid-September.
Jury finds former Wapakoneta mayor guilty on five charges
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The former Wapakoneta mayor was found guilty and facing prison time for half of the charges that he was facing. Over the weekend, the jury in Tom Stinebaugh's trial returned a total of five guilty verdicts on the charges of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, which are both felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the Wapakoneta's expense.
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay
Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
City of Lima reminding residents of new permit process for PODS
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima city officials want to make sure residents are aware of a new permitting process for Portable On Demand Storage. Lima City Council recently passed an ordinance establishing a time limit, size requirement, and placement on a property for the use of PODS in residential areas. Permits will be required starting Thursday, November 10th through the city's building department.
City of Findlay water may have earthy taste and odor but is safe to drink
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – November 2, 2022: Due to a mechanical failure, the City of Findlay water is experiencing an earthy taste and odor. The water is safe to drink and will not cause any adverse health effects. The issue is anticipated to be resolved and taste and odor should normalize within 48 hours.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Bush found guilty on 6 felony counts from November 2019 double murder
Josia Bush, 19, of Urbana, was recently found guilty of murder from the Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. A jury found Bush guilty of six counts of complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), kidnapping (F1), felonious assault (F2), and two counts of murder (unclassified felonies). Bush will...
