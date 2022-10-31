The Detroit Lions, for the 64th time in 65 tries, will finish this year without a playoff win. This, of course, is no surprise to anyone bound to the laws of reality no matter how hyped-up people got for HBO's Hard Knocks. Those holding out to any form of hope for the final half of the season had that vaporized by news from Adam Schefter that the Lions are trading T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Once again, we stand at the crossroads, look around, and wonder just what the hell is going on?

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO