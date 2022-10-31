ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News

The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball. When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Fans’ Huge Announcement on Live TV Goes Viral

During the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers matchup on Sunday (October 30th), a pair of Bills fans made a fun announcement that has officially gone viral. FOX News reports that during the game at Highmark Stadium, a pair of male and female Buffalo Bills fans made the announcement that they are expecting a new baby. The male fan held up a sign that read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Adam Zimmer has Passed Away

Some very unfortunate news emerged this morning. Adam Zimmer – who used to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator – has passed away. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. During that time, Zimmer’s son helped to coach the defense. Adam Zimmer did a great job of coaching the linebackers, allowing him to work up to being the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan DB Gemon Green to press charges after tunnel attack

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green intends to press charges against the Michigan State players involved in Saturday’s tunnel fight. According to Pat Forde of SI, Green retained attorney Tom Mars to file charges and recoup financial damages against the Michigan State players involved. Mars said in a statement that the Spartan players involved would “feel the full wrath of the law.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Syracuse.com

Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach in the hot seat? (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Is former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett in the hot seat?. Hackett, the Denver Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, is the most likely NFL coach to get fired this season, according to the Sporting News. The Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, in London on Sunday but are still just 3-4 on the season and in third place in the AFC West behind the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Big Lead

What the Hell Are the Detroit Lions Doing?

The Detroit Lions, for the 64th time in 65 tries, will finish this year without a playoff win. This, of course, is no surprise to anyone bound to the laws of reality no matter how hyped-up people got for HBO's Hard Knocks. Those holding out to any form of hope for the final half of the season had that vaporized by news from Adam Schefter that the Lions are trading T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Once again, we stand at the crossroads, look around, and wonder just what the hell is going on?
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
FOX Sports

Bills, Josh Allen dominated the Packers. He's still his own harshest critic

One of these things is not true. Can you guess which one it is?. Josh Allen is the subject of serious trade interest from the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen is stirring things up in the mayoral race at a small town in Maine. Josh Allen prepared for sinking Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday by dressing up as the title character from The Great Gatsby, mustache and all.
GREEN BAY, WI
