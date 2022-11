PHILADELPHIA - During another exhilarating night in the City of Brotherly Love, plenty of Phillies fans showed no love for the Houston Astros at Game Four of the World Series. Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night boasted a jam-packed concourse and standing room areas with no room to spare, as thousands of fans continued filing in. For many, the start of the game was just topping off a long day of tailgating, since hours earlier.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO