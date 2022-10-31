ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Bomb squad destroys explosive found on man taken to Fargo jail

 3 days ago
A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."

A police K9 trained in bomb detection alerted authorities to the explosive, which led to the Red River Valley Bomb Squad being called to the jail. Bomb squad techs were able to "deactivate and destroy the device," the sheriff's office said.

No details about what type of explosive it was have been provided.

The 66-year-old suspect is facing a felony charge for possession of an explosive, in addition to a charged related to a warrant out of Clay County, Minnesota.

