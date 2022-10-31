ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

WATCH: KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's 1st exhibition win

The first Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game of the 2022-23 season is officially in the books. The Wildcats looked sound on defense, but it was an offensive struggle from start to finish. That being said, Kentucky still came away with the 56-38 victory in what was the first of two preseason exhibitions.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky will travel to Missouri 'jacked up' and angry

LEXINGTON - A lot has gone wrong for the Kentucky Football team in recent weeks. After a 4-0 start, Kentucky has lost three of its last four games, including getting blown out 44-6 by the rival Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville this past Saturday. Sitting with a record of 5-3 overall...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy