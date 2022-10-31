Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
Man fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in southeast Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 8500 block of Telephone Road shortly before 7 a.m. According to HPD, they received a call about a dead...
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video appeared first on NewsOne.
TakeOff shot and killed in Houston, officials confirm
TakeOff was at a private party with his uncle, Quavo, when a fight broke out. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to see what happened.
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
UPDATE: Migos rapper Takeoff shot twice, once in head, which resulted in his death, ME’s report shows
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after rapper Takeoff, of the popular group Migos, was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday, a representative for the group confirmed. Officers with the Houston Police Department and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department...
AMBER Alert: 1-year-old girl dies after chase with father ends southwest of Houston, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Rosenberg has died after being stabbed by her father early Wednesday, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. Leylani Ordonez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital. Her father, Alexander Barrios...
HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns
A deputy who thought a man was planning to steal a bottle from a nightclub was actually carrying a weapon in his waistband.
27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say
The district attorney's office has declined to pursue charges after the shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday
Texas Man Goes 'Ballistic' In Road Rage Crash, Rips Driver's Car Apart
The man was caught on camera intentionally crashing into the driver's car and jumping on the windshield.
Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles
HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston
HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. Video captures Quavo in an argument moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning. The video shows Quavo, one of the other members of...
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents. Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday...
VIDEO: Bail bondsman shot, wife struck with gun in front of their son during robbery outside NE Houston business, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released of two robbery suspects who shot a bail bondsman and injured his wife in front of their son outside his business earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported on Oct. 12 around midnight outside...
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
Teenager who survived deadly crash during chase suing HPD, City of Houston
U'reka Adams was a passenger in a rideshare service when the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash during a chase. The driver of the rideshare died.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
