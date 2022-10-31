ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in southeast Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 8500 block of Telephone Road shortly before 7 a.m. According to HPD, they received a call about a dead...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. Video captures Quavo in an argument moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning. The video shows Quavo, one of the other members of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX

