Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Video & Audio: TxDOT unveils new signs for I-169 spur
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – The Texas Department of Transportation recently unveiled signs for I-169, the spur linking the Port of Brownsville to I-69 Central. Local elected officials and community leaders were present for the unveiling, along with members of the Alliance for I-69 Texas. The event had been delayed for...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything Roy Rodriguez said at Anzalduas Bridge event
MISSION, Texas – McAllen City Manager Roel ‘Roy’ Rodriguez spoke at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand Anzalduas International Bridge. The $83-million-dollar infrastructure project will see the construction of commercial inspection facilities, including inspection booths, inspection docks, equipment, roadway, parking and sidewalks. The project will make improvements to the southbound inspection facilities and construct northbound facilities.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Reynosa Mayor Peña Ortiz discusses expansion of Anzalduas International Bridge
MISSION, Texas – Reynosa Mayor Carlos Victor Peña Ortiz was interviewed at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand Anzalduas International Bridge. Peña Ortiz said expansion of the bridge was one of his top priorities. He said he was pleased funding for expansion of the U.S. side of the bridge was now in place. He said now the priority must be securing funding to expand the Mexican side.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything Yolanda Parra, Pete Alvarez, and John Beckham said at Anzalduas event
MISSION, Texas – Yolanda Parra, the U.S. Consul in Matamoros spoke at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand Anzalduas International Bridge. So did Pete Alvarez, Pharr District engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation, and John Beckham of the North American Development Bank. The $83-million-dollar infrastructure...
valleybusinessreport.com
Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles
Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy
MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
Hidalgo County begins work to improve drainage at Edinburg subdivision
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New efforts got underway Monday to improve drainage in a portion of Edinburg. Hidalgo County Precinct 4 broke ground Monday morning on flooding improvements for the Hoehn Subdivision at the cross streets of Ebony and Ivory streets. The Hoehn Stormwater Management project is located at the intersection of Monte Cristo and […]
Mission FD helps in Cuban migrants’ river rescue, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrant women were rescued Monday from shallow and swift water after being stranded by smugglers on the Rio Grande. But the rescue took the cooperation of local and federal responders, officials said. “RGV Riverine units [of the U.S. Border Patrol] responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and […]
Rio Hondo ISD looks to future with new superintendent
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees with the Rio Hondo Independent School District recently announced a new superintendent of schools for the district. Raul J. Treviño was selected as the RHISD Superintendent by the school board after serving as Interim Superintendent for four months, according to the Rio Hondo Independent School District […]
KRGV
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill
Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
riograndeguardian.com
Raise Your Hand Texas hosts forum for SD 27 and HD 37 candidates
HARLINGEN, Texas – Raise Your Hand Texas held a forum in Harlingen recently for the candidates running for Texas Senate District 27 and Texas House District 37. The forum was streamed live on Facebook. Morgan LaMantia, the Democratic candidate for SD 27, and Luis Villarreal, the Democratic candidate for...
Starr County woman first Latina chair of community colleges association
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College Board of Trustee Chair Rose Benavidez is the first Latina to be inaugurated as the chair of the Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors. “This is a great honor and a greater responsibility,” Benavidez said. “Today we broke barriers and a glass ceiling for all the other women […]
KRGV
UTRGV and DHR Health end affiliation agreement
An agreement for medical school graduates to continue their specialty training between the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and DHR Health is over. Students with UT Health Rio Grande Valley will need to look to other hospitals to complete their residencies, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in a letter sent to the campus.
KRGV
DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya
One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
utrgvrider.com
Bailey responds to DHR statements
UTRGV President Guy Bailey has responded to statements made in letters by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health on the “quality of education” and “provisional” status of the UTRGV School of Medicine. DHR “unilaterally” decided to end an affiliation agreement with UTRGV after six years, according to...
See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas
At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
KRGV
Edinburg CISD to hold special meeting to discuss construction funds for collegiate high school
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday to discuss construction funds for a new collegiate high school. An agenda shows the board will discuss the approval for the Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School contract. Once the groundbreaking starts, construction can begin. Currently, there...
valleybusinessreport.com
Return Of Citrus Thrills Edinburg
Nick Cantu makes his way up the back stairs of the old Citrus Theater. If walls could only talk, the stories the eight-decades-old movie house could tell. In an upstairs hallway, Cantu points to a room where he said the original owner of the Citrus, a doctor, practiced medicine in World War II-era Edinburg. For decades, the Citrus played the role of the hometown single-screen theater.
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
KRGV
New program to teach signs of human smuggling in Valley schools
A new program is starting in eight Valley schools next month. Students and teachers will learn the signs of human smuggling. The lesson is paid for by a half million dollar grant. Middle schools and high schools in Roma, Hidalgo, La Joya, Lyford, Rio Grande City, Grulla, Progreso, and Brownsville...
Comments / 0