Events of Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Jackson Storyfest: Silver Tales featuring Larry Castleberry. November 2, 10 AM, at Vista Grande Villa. Larry Castleberry is an engaging Storyteller who weaves folk and fairytale stories from the world of Martial arts, African and African American along with personal stories to educate, entertain and inspire. Enjoy an engaging, spellbinding, and interactive storytelling event with tales from the rich literary traditions of Africa and the far East. Please RSVP to 517-905-1317 or community@myjdl.com. COVID-19 pre-screening is required.
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek to celebrate Day of the Dead

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day of celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. Day of the dead is a tradition where families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones who’ve passed with friends and family. The City of Battle Creek is expected to celebrate...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Foodies to fund Olive Burger Festival in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing foodies was chosen along with 140 groups to participate in the Facebook Community Accelerator Program. Out of 4,800 applicants, Lansing Foodies was chosen as one of the many groups to take part in the Facebook program. The program according to organizers “helps community builders advance their leadership skills and utilize Facebook tools to deepen their community’s impact.”
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy

Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
jtv.tv

Lansing Ave. to Close for Tree Removal Wednesday

(November 1, 2022 3:59 PM) Tree removals will shut down a busy street on Jackson’s north side on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both directions of Lansing Avenue between W. Ganson and W. North streets will be closed to traffic by the City of Jackson for the entire day so crews can safely remove four dead trees.
Fox47News

Nonprofit looking for volunteers to help build beds for kids in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — To give children a chance to sleep comfortably, one nonprofit group is going to build beds and are looking for volunteers to help. Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be building beds at the Jackson Lowe’s this Saturday. If you’re interested in volunteering, registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Building lasts until noon. They plan on building 30 beds in four hours.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control to host free cat vaccine clinic

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a free rabies and distemper vaccine clinic for cats Thursday. Cats can also be microchipped for $10. You do not need to be a resident to receive the shots. Appointments are required. Four cats from the same...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Commission to vote to extend cannabis shop hours

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek City Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance change that would expand the hours cannabis shops can stay open in the city. Pending proposal: Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal. If passed, it would allow medical and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
PORTAGE, MI

