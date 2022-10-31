Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Jackson Storyfest: Silver Tales featuring Larry Castleberry. November 2, 10 AM, at Vista Grande Villa. Larry Castleberry is an engaging Storyteller who weaves folk and fairytale stories from the world of Martial arts, African and African American along with personal stories to educate, entertain and inspire. Enjoy an engaging, spellbinding, and interactive storytelling event with tales from the rich literary traditions of Africa and the far East. Please RSVP to 517-905-1317 or community@myjdl.com. COVID-19 pre-screening is required.
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee to Host Apple Butter Drive-Thru Distribution for Local Veterans
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee is once again hosting the apple butter drive-thru celebration for local veterans on Veterans Day. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you for their service and commitment to our country. When...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek to celebrate Day of the Dead
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day of celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. Day of the dead is a tradition where families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones who’ve passed with friends and family. The City of Battle Creek is expected to celebrate...
WILX-TV
Lansing Foodies to fund Olive Burger Festival in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing foodies was chosen along with 140 groups to participate in the Facebook Community Accelerator Program. Out of 4,800 applicants, Lansing Foodies was chosen as one of the many groups to take part in the Facebook program. The program according to organizers “helps community builders advance their leadership skills and utilize Facebook tools to deepen their community’s impact.”
WKHM
Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy
Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
wtvbam.com
Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
jtv.tv
Lansing Ave. to Close for Tree Removal Wednesday
(November 1, 2022 3:59 PM) Tree removals will shut down a busy street on Jackson’s north side on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both directions of Lansing Avenue between W. Ganson and W. North streets will be closed to traffic by the City of Jackson for the entire day so crews can safely remove four dead trees.
Fox47News
Nonprofit looking for volunteers to help build beds for kids in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. — To give children a chance to sleep comfortably, one nonprofit group is going to build beds and are looking for volunteers to help. Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be building beds at the Jackson Lowe’s this Saturday. If you’re interested in volunteering, registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Building lasts until noon. They plan on building 30 beds in four hours.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Dept. on Aging Seeking Volunteers to Deliver Meals to Adults in Need
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Department on Aging is seeking local people willing to volunteer as drivers to deliver meals to older adults in need. Volunteers are needed in Adrian and Tecumseh each Monday thru Friday, with meals going out at approximately 10:45 am and averaging 90 minutes in delivery time.
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control to host free cat vaccine clinic
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a free rabies and distemper vaccine clinic for cats Thursday. Cats can also be microchipped for $10. You do not need to be a resident to receive the shots. Appointments are required. Four cats from the same...
WWMTCw
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
WWMT
Battle Creek Commission to vote to extend cannabis shop hours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek City Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance change that would expand the hours cannabis shops can stay open in the city. Pending proposal: Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal. If passed, it would allow medical and...
WKHM
Do you recognize these men? Call Napoleon Township police at 517-536-4487
Napoleon, Mich. — A retail fraud incident occurred late Sunday afternoon at B&B Hardware in Napoleon Township, and police are currently looking for more information about the two men involved. Security cameras captured an image of both suspects at the counter, as well as an image of their dark,...
Here’s what’s on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Voters living throughout Jackson County head to the polls Nov. 8 to decide the fate of candidates seeking county commission, U.S. congress and state House and Senate seats. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, a new county jail facility and more are also on the...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Lansing?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
WKHM
“Something special” coming for Jo Dee Messina fans at historic Michigan Theatre of Jackson
Jackson, Mich. — On the comeback trail from a bout with cancer about five years ago, Grammy-nominated country artist Jo Dee Messina will grace the stage at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson Friday, December 9. Messina’s greatest hits include Heads Carolina, Tails California; Bye Bye; Bring on the Rain; Lesson in Leavin’ and more.
Fox17
Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
Comments / 0