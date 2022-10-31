ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Search and rescue crews found a body on Tuesday believed to be a missing Grand Junction man who was hunting in Montrose County. According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the body, first spotted on Tuesday, was able to be recovered Wednesday morning in a remote and rugged area adjacent to the Black Canyon.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!. Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
