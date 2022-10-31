ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Unremarkable Beginnings can lead to Unforgettable Memories

On a bitter cold night, in December… somewhere out in the vast open spaces of Kansas in 1989, a dismal start became the beginning of something that was truly Unforgettable. In Allen Fieldhouse, the Kentucky Wildcats were blown out of the gym by the Kansas Jayhawks, 150-95. Kansas had a fantastic team, coached by Roy Williams, but it was not Williams’ ability to coach that led to the blowout.
LEXINGTON, KY
College Football News

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview

Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kentucky vs...
COLUMBIA, MO
Awful Announcing

Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air

Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari talks closed scrimmages

Each “preseason,” Division 1 basketball programs are allowed to compete in one closed scrimmage in place of a second exhibition game. Fans and media members of both teams, though, aren’t able to attend. This is an opportunity Kentucky has not yet taken advantage of, but other blue-blood...
FRANKFORT, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Highlights of Kentucky’s Exhibition Victory

The Kentucky Wildcats won their exhibition opener vs. Missouri Western Sunday night, a 56-38 victory at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats played without Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is recovering from a minor knee procedure he had performed earlier this month. Kentucky playing without Tshiebwe wasn’t the...
LEXINGTON, KY
coladaily.com

Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect

The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBKO

Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

10/31 Kentucky AP Football Polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1. (tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0...
KENTUCKY STATE
Garden & Gun

One Special Horse to Cheer for at the Breeders’ Cup

Kelly Dorman remembers well the day his teenage son Cody met the horse that would change his life. The pair, who hail from Lexington, Kentucky, were visiting the state’s Gainsborough Farm in 2018 as part of Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish Day, and Cody was observing Godolphin mares and foals from a distance in the barn. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome—a rare genetic disorder—and uses a wheelchair, and nobody was certain how the horses would react. “But they brought one horse out, about six months old, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Dorman recalls. “He just kept creeping up, and he put his head in Cody’s lap.” The following year, the farm contacted Cody’s family with some news: They had been so touched by the interaction that they named the horse Cody’s Wish. Today, that foal is a four-year-old poised to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend—and Cody will be there to watch.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

