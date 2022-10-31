Read full article on original website
Falcons Trade Deadline: Buyers After Big Win vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons are surprise contenders for a playoff spot. Does that make them buyers ahead of today's NFL trade deadline?
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made
Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
247Sports
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady after Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger's first NFL start, Matt Ryan's benching
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first-career start in place of Matt Ryan. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders and have failed to score 20 points in four of their past five games. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I...
Yardbarker
Recapping the Falcons trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 30 prospects in Georgia for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with less than two months remaining until the Early Signing Period as players around the country are announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Georgia. The Peach State...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Twitter reacts to Falcons' flurry of trades at deadline
There’s always plenty of speculation around the NFL in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and while most of the time it ends up being more smoke than fire, this year was the exception. A total of 10 trades were made at the deadline, including three by the Falcons.
