MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The 27th annual Conference of the Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt and begins next week. It’s been branded as the “African COP”, with officials and activists hoping the conference’s location will mean the continent’s interests are better represented in climate negotiations.

17 MINUTES AGO