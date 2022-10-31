Read full article on original website
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING — (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met "by months-long silence from Chinese officials." The broadcaster's last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
BERLIN (AP) — Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia’s invasion and some fear so is Earth’s climate. The ancient hamlet in western Germany will soon be demolished along with a wind park to expand a nearby coal mine, despite protests from environmentalists who fear millions more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will be released into the atmosphere.
UBS Report Finds Buying Demand Strong For Collectors Post-Pandemic
A new report by UBS and Art Basel, surveying some 2,700 art collectors and high-net-worth individuals (each with at least $5 million in assets), found that demand to add works to their collections and to view art across international forums is strong despite post-pandemic concerns. The report, titled “A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022,” claims that collectors are facilitating an increase in art being traded across continental borders following a pandemic slump, with imports and exports of art increasing by 41 percent and 38 percent between 2020 and 2021, respectively. Spending on art among collectors has also increased across global market...
Why Polygon Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today
While most altcoins struggle in light of the bearish cryptocurrency market, Polygon MATIC/USD has been outperforming the apex Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and even Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: MATIC is up by 9.50% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.97 at the time of writing,...
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The 27th annual Conference of the Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt and begins next week. It’s been branded as the “African COP”, with officials and activists hoping the conference’s location will mean the continent’s interests are better represented in climate negotiations.
