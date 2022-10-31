A new report by UBS and Art Basel, surveying some 2,700 art collectors and high-net-worth individuals (each with at least $5 million in assets), found that demand to add works to their collections and to view art across international forums is strong despite post-pandemic concerns. The report, titled “A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022,” claims that collectors are facilitating an increase in art being traded across continental borders following a pandemic slump, with imports and exports of art increasing by 41 percent and 38 percent between 2020 and 2021, respectively. Spending on art among collectors has also increased across global market...

