5 Used Luxury Cars Under $5,000

Do you want to roll in style but are on a strict budget? Check out these five used luxury cars that you can find for under $5,000 in your local classifieds. The post 5 Used Luxury Cars Under $5,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022

The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000

When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.  The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Small SUV Lasts the Longest?

Some small SUVs have the potential to last well over 10 years. Which small SUV lasts the longest? The post Which Small SUV Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Offers Sneak Peek At All-New 2023 Accord - Images and Info Here

The American-made Honda Accord enters a new era. Here’s what Honda says we can look forward to. Honda’s Accord is about to enter its 11th generation in 2023. The all-new Accord will feature many upgrades to ensure it remains one of the top-selling American-made vehicles. The Accord will...
What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have?

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best small hybrid SUVs on the market. What problems does the RAV4 Hybrid have? The post What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022

Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
