ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida, Georgia and SEC Respond to Antisemitic Messaging in Jacksonville

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru5uN_0isXtEJh00

Numerous antisemitic messages were witnessed across Jacksonville around the Florida-Georgia game.

The Universities of Florida and Georgia released a statement on Sunday morning condemning antisemitic signage that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field and surrounding areas of Jacksonville, Fla. around Saturday night's annual matchup between the Gators and Bulldogs.

"We strongly condemn the anti-Semitic [sic] hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other anti-Semitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," the statement read. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

A message reading "Kanye was right about the Jews" was projected onto the back of a scoreboard at TIAA Bank Field after the game, in reference to musician Kanye West's recent antisemitic and threatening comments on social media. The same message was projected onto the 11 East Forsyth historic structure in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday.

There were also numerous banners with antisemitic language seen hanging from an overpass on Interstate 10 just west of Jacksonville on Friday, according to News4Jax.

The Southeastern Conference also issued a statement on Sunday, joining the schools in denouncing antisemitism and hate speech.

"The Southeastern Conference joins the University of Georgia and the University of Florida in condemning the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field and other antisemitic hate speech in Jacksonville on Saturday. We take pride in the diversity of our campus communities and join the Universities of Georgia and Florida as we stand against hate."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who attended the game, had yet to comment on the matter as of the time this story was posted.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southmag.com

“Y’all Gonna Lose!” The War for the Oar

“Y’all gonna lose!” whistled playfully through the air like a cat-call through a crosswalk early Saturday morning downtown Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the annual rivalry game between the University of Florida Gators and the University of Georgia Bulldogs. A total stranger heckled the crowds in an endearing show...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
Action News Jax

Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Vikings takes on Camden in final region game

LOWNDES CO. – Tickets are available for the Vikings match up against Camden in the year’s final region game. On Friday November 4, our Vikings will travel to Kingsland, GA to take on Camden County High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium. The stadium is located at 1000 Wildcat Drive SW in Kingsland.
KINGSLAND, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bean takes double-digit lead in CD 4 poll

Holloway is beating Bean among female voters 47%-42%. It’s not entirely a surprise in a district drawn for a Republican advantage, but Sen. Aaron Bean is looking at a healthy lead in the 4th Congressional District going into Election Day against Democratic nominee LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway, according to recent polling by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy