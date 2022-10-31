Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Jefferson Co. highway
TOWN OF COLD SPRING, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Jefferson Co. highway late Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office reports. At the time she was struck, the woman, who was identified as Maricela del Carmen...
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. Officials said the victim...
Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi
LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A Lodi police officer...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
wlip.com
Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
CBS 58
Reckless driver strikes woman, squad car while fleeing police through Humboldt Park
BAY VIEW, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A reckless driver doing donuts in Humboldt Park narrowly missed a family of four and others Tuesday evening, just days after a hit-and-run injured a mother and child at the same park. A couple of Milwaukee police squad cars were chasing the driver at...
Beloit man found guilty of May shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Kewane Spence, 29, has been found guilty of a shooting that happened on May 31st in Beloit. Police said the shooting happened around 6:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street, and that a “victim had been shot at” at the location. Spence was arrested on Monday, June 6th, after […]
Deadly Kenosha apartment fire: Red Cross helping total of 9 people
The Red Cross says they are helping nine people from three units after an apartment building in Kenosha caught fire over the weekend, killing two people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
nbc15.com
Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night. In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office
A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon.
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the […]
Kenosha fire leaves two dead, including a child
The Kenosha Police Department said two people have died after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
CBS 58
MCSO: 3 arrested after date ends in carjacking, crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after they say a date ended in a carjacking and crash. MCSO officials say the carjacking victim met a 25-year-old woman on a dating app. After meeting, the woman stole his Jeep at gunpoint and picked up a couple friends.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident
A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
Comments / 5