A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO