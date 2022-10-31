ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. ﻿ Officials said the victim...
WHITEWATER, WI
wlip.com

Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man found guilty of May shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Kewane Spence, 29, has been found guilty of a shooting that happened on May 31st in Beloit. Police said the shooting happened around 6:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street, and that a “victim had been shot at” at the location. Spence was arrested on Monday, June 6th, after […]
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night. In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MCSO: 3 arrested after date ends in carjacking, crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after they say a date ended in a carjacking and crash. MCSO officials say the carjacking victim met a 25-year-old woman on a dating app. After meeting, the woman stole his Jeep at gunpoint and picked up a couple friends.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says

FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
BEAVER DAM, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident

A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

