Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
Federal Investigation into MO Hospital for Allegedly Denying Abortion to Woman having Health Emergency
(MISSOURINET) – The federal government is investigating a Missouri hospital for allegedly denying an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Alisa Nelson reports. Kaiser Health News reports the review is the first confirmed federal investigation for this reason. Freeman Hospital near Joplin is the subject of the...
Cherokee, KS man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.
Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
Burglary suspect arrested in Parsons, Kan.
The Parsons Police Department arrested a male suspect after he allegedly burglarized a residence.
Railway closes Main Street crossing near Wyandotte, Okla.
The BNSF says the railroad crossing on Main Street going into Wyandotte is currently closed.
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
Missouri health department investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's...
15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO
Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
Man turns himself in after Pittsburg hit-and-run injures woman
A Cherokee, Kansas resident turns himself in to Pittsburg police following Friday's hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Webb City Police close roads surrounding police station, bomb squad summoned
Scott Hettinger of Charlie—22 Outdoors said they were moving their offices into the Clubhouse, 115 N Madison, and found the item in a closet. Someone mentioned the old rusty item looked like a bomb. Hettinger brought it to the police station. The Springfield Fire Dept Bomb Squad determined not active, November 2, 2022. WEBB CITY, Mo. – About 11:27 a.m....
Hayride victim out of surgery; continues to improve
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove sixth-grade student critically injured in a hayride accident is steadily improving, her mother said Tuesday. Vinalee Follmuth is hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Folllmuth fell head-first under the hayride trailer and due to her injuries is on a ventilator and has undergone...
Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death
TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
Upcoming lane closures Missouri Route 37 at I-44 in Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week lanes will close along Missouri Route 37 between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie. Work will begin Tuesday and last until Friday, November 8th – 11th, from 7 AM – 7 PM.
