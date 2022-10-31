The Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears was a dangerous one. The Bears seemed to have found a winning formula against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and were going to give the Dallas D a test with their ground game. However, the Cowboys jumped out quickly on the Bears, and even with Chicago mounting a charge right before halftime and early in the second half, the Cowboys were able to fend off Chicago to get a comfortable 49-29 win. Running back Tony Pollard was the star of the game, filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, but quarterback Dak Prescott and superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were big reasons for the W as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO