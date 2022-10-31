Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin commits to Alabama over LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin wasted no time making a college decision, committing to Alabama on Wednesday over LSU and Georgia. The No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 4 for Nick Saban and company, vaulting UA’s class to No. 5 in the nation.
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Report: Bears might not be done with trade activity ahead of Tuesday's deadline
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. But it doesn’t sound like general manager Ryan Poles is done just yet. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, “there’s a bit of chatter...
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
247Sports
Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options
Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Kickoff time set for Texas' next home game against TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — The next time the Longhorns will play on their home turf will go down under the lights of Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium when Texas hosts the No. 7 ranked TCU on Nov. 12. The Longhorns and the Horned Frogs will take the field in primetime on ABC with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Tony Pollard, 2 Cowboys most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears was a dangerous one. The Bears seemed to have found a winning formula against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and were going to give the Dallas D a test with their ground game. However, the Cowboys jumped out quickly on the Bears, and even with Chicago mounting a charge right before halftime and early in the second half, the Cowboys were able to fend off Chicago to get a comfortable 49-29 win. Running back Tony Pollard was the star of the game, filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, but quarterback Dak Prescott and superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were big reasons for the W as well.
247Sports
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Beamer's asked to evaluate Satterfield
After eight games, South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer was asked to evaluate the job by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
