Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
travelyouman.com
List Of All The 7 Rivers In Nashville
Many folks will be going to the water now that the weather is getting warmer! We have compiled the information you will need for your next outdoor water experience with these lakes and rivers in the region, whether your family like boating, kayaking, canoeing, or simply swimming. 1. Cumberland River.
Tennessee Tribune
City Winery Nashville To Host 5th Annual Nashville Harvest Festival This Fall
Will Feature Tastings of Over 20 Handcrafted Wines, Wine & Music Pairings, Live Performances, Games & More. (Nashville, TN) — City Winery Nashville – the one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring an intimate music venue and fully operational winery – will host the fifth-annual Nashville Harvest Festival on Sunday, November 6 from 11am-5pm. Bringing together wine and music enthusiasts, the festival will kick off the fall season with thoughtfully curated culinary tastings, wine & music pairings, live performances on the Garden Patio and in the Barrel Room, over 20 City Winery wines to sample and more.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood volleyball head coach Cram resigns
Following two seasons at the helm of the program, Brentwood volleyball head coach Cathy Cram has resigned as announced in a release from the school on Tuesday morning. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Bruins advanced all the way to the 2022 Class AAA TSSAA state tournament semifinals. Brentwood finished 36-12 on the season, earning a Region 6-AAA title.
vucommodores.com
Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
A visitors' guide to Nashville, written by visitors
We were somewhere near the Parthenon when Adam, one half of your regular Axios Nashville newsletter duo, started adding personal details to our driving tour."That's the hospital where I was born," he said. Then he drove up a quarter-mile and said, "and that's where my grandmother was cremated."Why it matters: The drive-about-town was a fitting kickoff to our two-night swing through your great city earlier this month, where dualities exist on every block … … where tourists blend with locals, where an old football stadium may soon give way to a new football stadium, where the joy of hot chicken...
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.499M Gorgeous New Masterpiece Seamlessly Blends Architecture and Thoughtful Design in Franklin, TN
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home providing unsurpassed quality with attention to the smallest of details now available for sale. This home located at 3713 Panorama Valley Ln, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Alex Helton (615 447-8437), Kellen Moore (615 948-0376) – Helton Real Estate Group (615 447-8437) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Tennessee Tribune
Honorees Announced For Joe & Honey Rodgers Awards November 1, 2022
Community leaders Charles and Andrea Overby, Bible teacher Lisa Harper and retired minister and Metro Nashville Public Schools administrator Dr. David Jones, Jr. are the recipients of the 2022 Joe & Honey Rodgers Christian Civic Leadership Awards. The awards will be given Monday at the annual Operation Andrew Group fundraising...
Darsinos family to open new restaurants next year in Donelson
Salento Italia and Buttermilk will open mid-January.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
Nashville Parent
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
williamsonhomepage.com
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
Kingsport Times-News
From 1846 “Runaway” Ad to the Exoduster Movement
In 1846, Rutherford County slaveholder Robert Weakly published an ad in a Nashville newspaper offering $50 for the return of an enslaved man named Ben Singleton. In the ad, Singleton was described as “five feet five or six inches in height” and “a serviceable sprightly fellow.” He was also a “mulatto,” which meant he was of mixed race.
WSMV
Metro principal fights excessive student absence through service
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Keeping students in school has been a major issue at Shwab Elementary, according to the school’s principal. Dr. Cheryl Bowman said on average nearly one-third of all students at Shwab Elementary are chronically absent. Chronic absence means missing 10 or more school days in one semester.
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
Longtime ‘Hee Haw,’ Grand Ole Opry Pianist Jerry Whitehurst Dead at 84
Jerry Whitehurst, who carved out a decades-long career as one of the most sought-after musicians in Nashville, has died. According to his obituary, Whitehurst died on Sunday (Oct. 30) at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Born Gerald Thomas Whitehurst on May 12, 1938, in Nashville, Whitehurst was...
WSMV
Excavator destroyed by brush fire
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
