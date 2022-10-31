PORTLAND, ME – The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, collected a season-opening victory against the Westchester Knicks in Alex Barlow’s debut as head coach, 119-111. Two-Way player Mfiondu Kabengele led the Celtics with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the double-double in his Maine debut. Denzel Valentine flirted with a triple-double, totaling 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Marial Shayok finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while JD Davison tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists in his professional debut. Kamar Baldwin put up 12 points, three rebounds and five assists off the bench with Scottie Lindsey adding 11 points, four boards and three assists. Kendall Smith logged 10 points.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO