Stonington, ME

WGME

Hallowell sidewalk closed after granite block falls from building

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- A granite block fell four stories off a building in Hallowell and weather may be to blame. The sidewalk is closed around 103 Water Street after a block fell four stories from a building's façade, and there's concern additional granite blocks may be loose and fall.
HALLOWELL, ME
WGME

Maine Celtics open season with a win!

PORTLAND, ME – The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, collected a season-opening victory against the Westchester Knicks in Alex Barlow’s debut as head coach, 119-111. Two-Way player Mfiondu Kabengele led the Celtics with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the double-double in his Maine debut. Denzel Valentine flirted with a triple-double, totaling 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Marial Shayok finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while JD Davison tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists in his professional debut. Kamar Baldwin put up 12 points, three rebounds and five assists off the bench with Scottie Lindsey adding 11 points, four boards and three assists. Kendall Smith logged 10 points.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Second victim dies from injuries following Levant fire

LEVANT (WGME) -- A second man has died after suffering from severe burns following a fire in Levant on Halloween. On Monday, crews responded to house fire on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Officials say they found the body of who is believed to be 29-year-old Eric Daly following the...
LEVANT, ME

