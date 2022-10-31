Read full article on original website
WGME
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
WGME
Honorary grave marker for former teacher unveiled by students in Bath
BATH (WGME) - Students in Bath raised more than $1,000 to preserve the memory of a teacher, Lillian Fisher, who died in 1960. She had taught for 50 years at Fisher Mitchell School before it was named after her. “A few years ago our students at Fisher Mitchell and I...
WGME
Hallowell sidewalk closed after granite block falls from building
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- A granite block fell four stories off a building in Hallowell and weather may be to blame. The sidewalk is closed around 103 Water Street after a block fell four stories from a building's façade, and there's concern additional granite blocks may be loose and fall.
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
WGME
National Labor Relations Board issues complaint against Chipotle for closing Augusta store
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Chipotle for the way it closed its store in Augusta. The complaint accuses Chipotle of violating the National Labor Relations Act in July when it closed its Augusta store while employees were attempting to unionize. NLRB Complaint...
WGME
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking, faces up to 30 years in prison
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. According to court records, Waterville Police arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson on October 15, 2021 after getting a report that he...
WGME
Maine Celtics open season with a win!
PORTLAND, ME – The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, collected a season-opening victory against the Westchester Knicks in Alex Barlow’s debut as head coach, 119-111. Two-Way player Mfiondu Kabengele led the Celtics with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the double-double in his Maine debut. Denzel Valentine flirted with a triple-double, totaling 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Marial Shayok finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while JD Davison tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists in his professional debut. Kamar Baldwin put up 12 points, three rebounds and five assists off the bench with Scottie Lindsey adding 11 points, four boards and three assists. Kendall Smith logged 10 points.
WGME
Second victim dies from injuries following Levant fire
LEVANT (WGME) -- A second man has died after suffering from severe burns following a fire in Levant on Halloween. On Monday, crews responded to house fire on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Officials say they found the body of who is believed to be 29-year-old Eric Daly following the...
