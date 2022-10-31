ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix’s latest war epic somehow gets accused of being liberal propaganda for its message of ‘war is bad’

By Peter Kohnke
Comments / 210

The end is here!
2d ago

It was written as an antiwar piece for crying out loud and this latest version is exactly that. It's called sanity in an insane world.BTW, it is excellent.

Reply(17)
56
Felipe Crespo
1d ago

This is what happens when you take books out of a HS curriculum. It was required reading when I was in the 10th grade in the 90's. It led to many great classroom discussions.

Reply
21
John N Liz P
2d ago

The most hilarious thing about this entire article is that currently the left are the war mongers pushing for world war 3 over Russia and Ukraine.

Reply(27)
62
