LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO