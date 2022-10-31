ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody

Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
Services for people who witnessed Halloween shooting in Omaha

An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year.
Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges

(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
AUTHORITIES SAY NO DRUG LACED CANDY FOUND DURING HALLOWEEN

DESPITE SOME DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT RAINBOW FENTANYL SHOWING UP IN KIDS HALLOWEEN BAGS, EMILY MURRAY WITH THE REGIONAL D.E.A. OFFICE IN OMAHA, SAYS THEY HAD NO REPORTS IN THEIR FIVE STATE AREA:. FENTANYL1 OC………SEEN THE RAINBOW FENTANYL :19. MURRAY SAYS THE COLORS COULD MAKE THE DANGEROUS DRUGS...
Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
Police investigate northwest Lincoln stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near North 68th Street and Logan Avenue on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Information about the individual injured or the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time. No arrests have been made as of 4 p.m.
