Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced to over 12 years in prison on meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman will be spending over a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ashley O’Connell, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
klin.com
Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody
Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
WOWT
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in March. Zachary Paulison, 22, pleaded “no contest” in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday morning to two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, DUI, and one count of death of an unborn child.
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing 2 women, one of whom was pregnant, pleads 'no contest'
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing two women, one of whom was pregnant, pleaded "no contest" Wednesday during an appearance in Douglas County court. Zachary Paulison, who was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide — DUI and one count of...
WOWT
Services for people who witnessed Halloween shooting in Omaha
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges
(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
klkntv.com
USPS warns of ‘mail theft epidemic’; three cases in Lincoln in last week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Reports coming in from across the country are warning of a “mail theft epidemic” as the holiday shopping season begins. An audit by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General found that there were nearly 300,000 reports of mail theft between March 2020 and February 2021.
WOWT
Gov. Reynolds appeals court ruling on school mask policy
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director could stand trial. Updated: 12...
Police: Driver shot at Omaha block party drove at officer
OMAHA, Nebraska — (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward the officer, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting happened at around 7...
News Channel Nebraska
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES SAY NO DRUG LACED CANDY FOUND DURING HALLOWEEN
DESPITE SOME DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT RAINBOW FENTANYL SHOWING UP IN KIDS HALLOWEEN BAGS, EMILY MURRAY WITH THE REGIONAL D.E.A. OFFICE IN OMAHA, SAYS THEY HAD NO REPORTS IN THEIR FIVE STATE AREA:. FENTANYL1 OC………SEEN THE RAINBOW FENTANYL :19. MURRAY SAYS THE COLORS COULD MAKE THE DANGEROUS DRUGS...
WOWT
Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter. Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970. Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to...
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Council Bluffs man for drugs, firearm charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drugs and firearms charges last Friday. In March 2021, Council Bluffs police pulled over Theodore Snow, 39. Officers say they found meth and shotgun shells in Snow’s car along with...
News Channel Nebraska
Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
1011now.com
Police investigate northwest Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near North 68th Street and Logan Avenue on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Information about the individual injured or the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time. No arrests have been made as of 4 p.m.
Comments / 5